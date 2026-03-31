AGCRA Anne Arundel Chapter Sponsors

About this event
● Premier logo placement on ALL chapter materials and event signage
● Featured speaker or presentation opportunity at one major chapter event
● Full-page advertisement in chapter newsletter (12 issues)
● Dedicated social media spotlight campaign (monthly for 12 months)
● VIP reserved seating at all chapter events (up to 10 seats)
● Custom recognition plaque presented at annual awards ceremony
● Exclusive "Platinum Partner" designation in all chapter communications
● Booth/table at all chapter events
● Direct access to chapter leadership for collaborative programming
● Prominent logo placement on event materials and signage
● Half-page advertisement in chapter newsletter (12 issues)
● Social media spotlight campaign (12 months)
● VIP reserved seating at chapter events (up to 6 seats)
● Recognition plaque presented at chapter event
● Booth/table at two chapter events
● Invitation to chapter leadership networking events
● Logo placement on event materials
● Quarter-page advertisement in chapter newsletter (4 issues)
● Social media recognition posts (2 per year)
● Reserved seating at chapter events (up to 4 seats)
● Certificate of appreciation
● Booth/table at one chapter event
● Name listed on event materials
● Social media mention (1 per year)
● Reserved seating at one chapter event (2 seats)
● Certificate of appreciation
● Name listed on event programs
● Social media acknowledgment
● Certificate of appreciation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!