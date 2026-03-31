Anne Arundel Chapter Agcra

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Anne Arundel Chapter Agcra

About this event

AGCRA Anne Arundel Chapter Sponsors

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

●      Premier logo placement on ALL chapter materials and event signage

●      Featured speaker or presentation opportunity at one major chapter event

●      Full-page advertisement in chapter newsletter (12 issues)

●      Dedicated social media spotlight campaign (monthly for 12 months)

●      VIP reserved seating at all chapter events (up to 10 seats)

●      Custom recognition plaque presented at annual awards ceremony

●      Exclusive "Platinum Partner" designation in all chapter communications

●      Booth/table at all chapter events

●      Direct access to chapter leadership for collaborative programming

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$2,500

●      Prominent logo placement on event materials and signage

●      Half-page advertisement in chapter newsletter (12 issues)

●      Social media spotlight campaign (12 months)

●      VIP reserved seating at chapter events (up to 6 seats)

●      Recognition plaque presented at chapter event

●      Booth/table at two chapter events

●      Invitation to chapter leadership networking events

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,000

●      Logo placement on event materials

●      Quarter-page advertisement in chapter newsletter (4 issues)

●      Social media recognition posts (2 per year)

●      Reserved seating at chapter events (up to 4 seats)

●      Certificate of appreciation

●      Booth/table at one chapter event

Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$500

●      Name listed on event materials

●      Social media mention (1 per year)

●      Reserved seating at one chapter event (2 seats)

●      Certificate of appreciation

Community Sponsor item
Community Sponsor
$250

 ●     Name listed on event programs

●      Social media acknowledgment

●      Certificate of appreciation

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