AGCRA Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsorship
$4,000

This tier includes our Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser (two free foursomes), our

Annual (May) AG Ball (six free tickets), four free GVC-AGCRA 2-year memberships

which includes access to the membership benefits of the Association of the United

States Army (AUSA) at no cost, and three free tickets to each GVC quarterly

luncheon/Veterans Day event.


Gold Sponsor
$3,000

This tier includes our Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser (one free foursome), our

Annual (May) AG Ball (four free tickets), three free GVC-AGCRA 2-year memberships

which includes access to the membership benefits of the AUSA at no cost, and two

free tickets to each GVC quarterly luncheon/Veterans Day event.


Silver Sponsor
$2,000

This tier includes our Annual (May) AG Ball (two free tickets), two free GVC- AGCRA

2-year memberships which includes access to the membership benefits of the AUSA at

no cost, and one free ticket to each GVC quarterly luncheon/Veterans Day event.


Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

This tier includes our Annual (May) AG Ball (one free ticket), one free GVC- AGCRA 2-

year membership which includes access to the membership benefits of the AUSA at no

cost, and one free ticket to each GVC quarterly luncheon/Veterans Day event.


