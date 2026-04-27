Agentic AI Workshop- Matt Raio

Join CyRoot Academy and presenter Matt Raio for an expert deep-dive into Agentic AI. With 25+ years in IT Ops, Matt is an adjunct professor, a NIST/CISA collaborator, and the author of the definitive framework on the five types of bots.

• What Agentic AI actually is (and isn’t)

• The 5 kinds of bots and how they differ

• How this technology is reshaping IT and business operations





100% of all proceeds raised go directly to the Senior Airman Morgan Fund.