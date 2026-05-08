Eden Arts Inc

Hosted by

Eden Arts Inc

About this event

Ages 6-8 Recital Tickets – Parent Access Only

101 Park Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11205, USA

Ava & Amber Lewis
$20

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Arielle & Arianna Isaac
$20

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Alihanna Gibbs
$20

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Ayana Smith
$20

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Danielle Pigott-scott
$20

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Essence Jenkins
$20

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Lexington Anderson
$20

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Maya Jacobs
$20

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Maeva Jean Louis
$20

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!