Aging Boldly Conference Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
2525 W Anderson Ln. #365, Austin, TX 78757, USA
• Two full-color slides on rotating screen during lunch break,
· Prime tabling location at the Aging is Living event (the number of tabling locations are limited at all levels),
• Recognition on engAGE website and social media with company name & logo for a year,
• Company name & logo featured in engAGE’s e-newsletters for a year.
• Four full-color slides on rotating screen during lunch break,
· Prime tabling location at the Aging is Living event (the number of tabling locations are limited at all levels),
• Prominent recognition on engAGE website and social media with company name & logo for a year,
• Company name & logo featured in engAGE’s e-newsletters for a year.
• Mention in the City of Austin’s Age Friendly newsletter,
• Five full-color slides on rotating screen and hard copy signage during event,
• Prime tabling location at the Aging is Living event · (the number of tabling locations are limited at all levels),
• Prominent recognition on engAGE website and social media with company name & logo for a year,
• Company name & logo featured in engAGE’s e-newsletters for a year.
• Featured article in engAGE’s e-newsletter,
• Mention in the City of Austin’s Age Friendly newsletter,
• Six full-color slides on rotating screen and hard copy signage during event,
• Prime tabling location at the Aging is Living event (the number of tabling locations are limited at all levels),
• Prominent recognition on engAGE website and social media with company name & logo for a year,
• Company name & logo featured in engAGE’s e-newsletters for a year.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!