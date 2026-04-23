Aging Parent Resource Fair 2026

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About this event
Verbal mention in local media pre-event, logo and link on LCCOA website, logo on flyers/advertising materials, five-minute marketing video on LCCOA website and Facebook, choice VIP placement with two tables, logo and company description in day-of-event program, verbal recognition day of the event. Pizza for two vendors included, additional vendor food tickets available for purchase below.
Verbal mention in local media pre-event, logo and link on LCCOA website, logo on flyers/advertising materials, five-minute marketing video on LCCOA website and Facebook, choice VIP placement, logo and company description in day-of-event program, verbal recognition day of the event. Pizza for two vendors included, additional vendor food tickets available for purchase below.
Logo on LCCOA website, name on flyers/advertising materials, choice of placement, logo in day-of-event program, verbal recognition day of the event.
Pizza not included, but available for purchase below.
Name on LCCOA website, premium table placement, name in day-of-event program.
Pizza not included, but available for purchase below.
Vendor table only.
Pizza not included, but available for purchase below.
Vendor table only, discounted for nonprofit organizations.
Pizza not included, but available for purchase below.
Can't make it to the event? Leave your flyers/brochures/business cards/etc. (limited to 3 items) on a dedicated resource table.
Price is per person.
$
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