Livingston County Consortium On Aging

Hosted by

Livingston County Consortium On Aging

About this event

Aging Parent Resource Fair 2026

7526 Grand River Ave

Brighton, MI 48114, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$1,500

Verbal mention in local media pre-event, logo and link on LCCOA website, logo on flyers/advertising materials, five-minute marketing video on LCCOA website and Facebook, choice VIP placement with two tables, logo and company description in day-of-event program, verbal recognition day of the event. Pizza for two vendors included, additional vendor food tickets available for purchase below.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Verbal mention in local media pre-event, logo and link on LCCOA website, logo on flyers/advertising materials, five-minute marketing video on LCCOA website and Facebook, choice VIP placement, logo and company description in day-of-event program, verbal recognition day of the event. Pizza for two vendors included, additional vendor food tickets available for purchase below.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Logo on LCCOA website, name on flyers/advertising materials, choice of placement, logo in day-of-event program, verbal recognition day of the event.

Pizza not included, but available for purchase below.

Silver Sponsor
$300

Name on LCCOA website, premium table placement, name in day-of-event program.

Pizza not included, but available for purchase below.

Vendor Table
$200

Vendor table only.

Pizza not included, but available for purchase below.

Nonprofit Vendor Table
$100

Vendor table only, discounted for nonprofit organizations.

Pizza not included, but available for purchase below.

Brochure Table
$50

Can't make it to the event? Leave your flyers/brochures/business cards/etc. (limited to 3 items) on a dedicated resource table.

Pizza for Vendors
$5

Price is per person.

Add a donation for Livingston County Consortium On Aging

$

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