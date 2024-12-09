Agingwellathome Annual Raffle 2025

https://luxgive.com/experience/private-chef-soiree
Bring the five-star restaurant experience home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for you and up to five guests.
Sit back and relax while your chef caters to you, from bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up.
Savor mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends.
Oceanfront Siesta
$50
2 guests
4 nights
1 bed
1 bath
Oceanfront bliss beckons at your choice of five-star, all-inclusive luxury resort in Banderas Bay or Nuevo Nayarit.
Stroll soft sands with beach access, and indulge with resort pools, on-site dining, and beach activities.
Escape to paradise with all-inclusive amenities, nightly turndowns, beach bags, and 24-hour room service included.
Curacao Shores
$75
4 guests
3 nights
2 beds
2 baths
Seek sun-kissed shores in the southern Caribbean with a stay in a stylish beach-view apartment in Curaçao with private terrace.
Embrace island life at your pace with on-site dining, fitness and water sports centers, resort golf, and a shared pool.
Soak up sea views with Blue Bay Beach steps away, and vibrant Willemstad reachable in a 10-minute drive.
