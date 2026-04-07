Aglow Milwaukee "Genesis" Communty Lighthouse

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Aglow Milwaukee "Genesis" Communty Lighthouse

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Aglow MKE "Genesis" Shop

Agape Oil - Love & Devotion - 1/4 oz item
Agape Oil - Love & Devotion - 1/4 oz
$8

LOVE IS PATIENT!  Abba's AGAPE anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel blended with Cassia, Coriander and Milk & Honey.

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Agape Oil - Love & Devotion - 1/2 oz item
Agape Oil - Love & Devotion - 1/2 oz
$13

LOVE IS PATIENT!  Abba's AGAPE anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel blended with Cassia, Coriander and Milk & Honey.

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Agape Scripture Jar Candle item
Agape Scripture Jar Candle
$14

"Love NEVER fails" 1 Cor 13:8
Bless someone special with this beautiful Scripture candle, poured in our custom blend of; cassia, milk, honey and coriander; our fragrance of Agape. 
You will be delighted with our new glass candle container, measuring 3 1/2 " tall x 3" diameter.  Hand poured in eco-friendly soy wax blend. 

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Cassia Oil - Dedication & Devotion - 1/3 oz Rollon item
Cassia Oil - Dedication & Devotion - 1/3 oz Rollon
$12

Abba's Cassia anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Cassia.

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Cedar Oil - Strength & Protection - 1/2 oz item
Cedar Oil - Strength & Protection - 1/2 oz
$13

Abba's Cedars of Lebanon anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with a fragrance oil base of Cedar.

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Covenant Oil - Faithful Promises - 1/2 oz item
Covenant Oil - Faithful Promises - 1/2 oz
$13

Our COVENANT OIL fragrance is a beautiful, heavenly fragrance which spiritually speaks of  the commitment and devotion of the parties entering into a Covenant Relationship, both in the Marriage Covenant and in the Believer's Covenant with the All Mighty One.  Abba's COVENANT OIL is a unique, custom blend of pure olive oil from Israel with (4) four fragrances:
Frankincense and Myrrh - representing the bridegroom Messiah Jesus
Spikenard - representing the bride (all believers on earth)
Hyssop - representing the Holy Spirit

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Divine Mercy Oil - Grace & Forgiveness - 1/4 oz item
Divine Mercy Oil - Grace & Forgiveness - 1/4 oz
$8

Our Divine Mercy anointing oil is a blend of sweet olive & herbs in a base of pure olive oil from Israel.  A whisper of orange adds a bright hint of citrus, lifting the fragrance with a touch of warmth.  

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Divine Mercy Oil - Grace & Forgiveness - 1/2 oz item
Divine Mercy Oil - Grace & Forgiveness - 1/2 oz
$13

Our Divine Mercy anointing oil is a blend of sweet olive & herbs in a base of pure olive oil from Israel.  A whisper of orange adds a bright hint of citrus, lifting the fragrance with a touch of warmth.  

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Frankincense and Myrrh Oil - Healing & Intercession - 1/4 oz item
Frankincense and Myrrh Oil - Healing & Intercession - 1/4 oz
$8

Our Frankincense and Myrrh anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Frankincense and Myrrh.

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Frankincense and Myrrh Oil - Healing & Intercession - 1/2 oz item
Frankincense and Myrrh Oil - Healing & Intercession - 1/2 oz
$13

Our Frankincense and Myrrh anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Frankincense and Myrrh.

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Frankincense and Myrrh Scripture Jar Candle item
Frankincense and Myrrh Scripture Jar Candle
$14

Bless someone special with this beautiful Scripture candle, poured in our custom blend of our most popular fragrance Frankincense & Myrrh. 
You will be delighted with our new glass candle container, measuring 3 1/2 " tall x 3" diameter.  Hand poured in eco-friendly soy wax blend. 

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Frankincense - Prayer & Intercession - 1/4 oz item
Frankincense - Prayer & Intercession - 1/4 oz
$8

Our Frankincense anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Frankincense.  

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Frankincense - Prayer & Intercession - 1/2 oz item
Frankincense - Prayer & Intercession - 1/2 oz
$13

Our Frankincense anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Frankincense.  

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Hyssop - Cleansing & Empowerment - 1/4 oz item
Hyssop - Cleansing & Empowerment - 1/4 oz
$8

Abba's Hyssop anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Hyssop.

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King's Garments - Cassia, Myrrh & Aloes - 1/4 oz item
King's Garments - Cassia, Myrrh & Aloes - 1/4 oz
$8

Abba's King's Garments anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an fragrance oil base blend of Cassia, Aloes, & Myrrh.

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King's Garments - Cassia, Myrrh & Aloes - 1/2 oz item
King's Garments - Cassia, Myrrh & Aloes - 1/2 oz
$13

Abba's King's Garments anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an fragrance oil base blend of Cassia, Aloes, & Myrrh.

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Myrrh - Peace & Preparation - 1/4 oz item
Myrrh - Peace & Preparation - 1/4 oz
$8

Abba's Myrrh anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an oil base of Myrrh.

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Myrrh - Peace & Preparation - 1/2 oz item
Myrrh - Peace & Preparation - 1/2 oz
$13

Abba's Myrrh anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an oil base of Myrrh.

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Myrrh Scripture Jar Candle item
Myrrh Scripture Jar Candle
$12

"HE HIMSELF IS OUR PEACE" Ephesians 2:14
Bless someone special with this beautiful Scripture candle, poured in our custom blend, one of our most popular fragrance, Myrrh.  You will be delighted with our new glass candle container, measuring 3 1/2 " tall x 3" diameter.  Hand poured in eco-friendly soy wax blend. 

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Rose of Sharon - Cherished & Beloved - 1/4 oz item
Rose of Sharon - Cherished & Beloved - 1/4 oz
$8

Abba's Rose of Sharon anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Rose of Sharon.

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