Aglow MKE "Genesis" Shop

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LOVE IS PATIENT! Abba's AGAPE anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel blended with Cassia, Coriander and Milk & Honey.
LOVE IS PATIENT! Abba's AGAPE anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel blended with Cassia, Coriander and Milk & Honey.
"Love NEVER fails" 1 Cor 13:8
Bless someone special with this beautiful Scripture candle, poured in our custom blend of; cassia, milk, honey and coriander; our fragrance of Agape.
You will be delighted with our new glass candle container, measuring 3 1/2 " tall x 3" diameter. Hand poured in eco-friendly soy wax blend.
Abba's Cassia anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Cassia.
Abba's Cedars of Lebanon anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with a fragrance oil base of Cedar.
Our COVENANT OIL fragrance is a beautiful, heavenly fragrance which spiritually speaks of the commitment and devotion of the parties entering into a Covenant Relationship, both in the Marriage Covenant and in the Believer's Covenant with the All Mighty One. Abba's COVENANT OIL is a unique, custom blend of pure olive oil from Israel with (4) four fragrances:
Frankincense and Myrrh - representing the bridegroom Messiah Jesus
Spikenard - representing the bride (all believers on earth)
Hyssop - representing the Holy Spirit
Our Divine Mercy anointing oil is a blend of sweet olive & herbs in a base of pure olive oil from Israel. A whisper of orange adds a bright hint of citrus, lifting the fragrance with a touch of warmth.
Our Divine Mercy anointing oil is a blend of sweet olive & herbs in a base of pure olive oil from Israel. A whisper of orange adds a bright hint of citrus, lifting the fragrance with a touch of warmth.
Our Frankincense and Myrrh anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Frankincense and Myrrh.
Our Frankincense and Myrrh anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Frankincense and Myrrh.
Bless someone special with this beautiful Scripture candle, poured in our custom blend of our most popular fragrance Frankincense & Myrrh.
You will be delighted with our new glass candle container, measuring 3 1/2 " tall x 3" diameter. Hand poured in eco-friendly soy wax blend.
Our Frankincense anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Frankincense.
Our Frankincense anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Frankincense.
Abba's Hyssop anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Hyssop.
Abba's King's Garments anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an fragrance oil base blend of Cassia, Aloes, & Myrrh.
Abba's King's Garments anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an fragrance oil base blend of Cassia, Aloes, & Myrrh.
Abba's Myrrh anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an oil base of Myrrh.
Abba's Myrrh anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an oil base of Myrrh.
"HE HIMSELF IS OUR PEACE" Ephesians 2:14
Bless someone special with this beautiful Scripture candle, poured in our custom blend, one of our most popular fragrance, Myrrh. You will be delighted with our new glass candle container, measuring 3 1/2 " tall x 3" diameter. Hand poured in eco-friendly soy wax blend.
Abba's Rose of Sharon anointing oil is a unique blend of pure olive oil from Israel with an essential oil base of Rose of Sharon.
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