Aglow MKE "Genesis" Shop

Our COVENANT OIL fragrance is a beautiful, heavenly fragrance which spiritually speaks of the commitment and devotion of the parties entering into a Covenant Relationship, both in the Marriage Covenant and in the Believer's Covenant with the All Mighty One. Abba's COVENANT OIL is a unique, custom blend of pure olive oil from Israel with (4) four fragrances:

Frankincense and Myrrh - representing the bridegroom Messiah Jesus

Spikenard - representing the bride (all believers on earth)

Hyssop - representing the Holy Spirit