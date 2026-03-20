Ark Carriers

Offered by

Ark Carriers

About the memberships

Seed Partner

SEED PARTNERS - Planting the work
$25

No expiration

Who this is for - Those who want to support the vision, get connected to AGM, and help plant what God is growing.

What Seed Partners Receive

  • Welcome Gift Box including select Bloom gear
    • Ministry Booklet
    • Ministry Signature Stickers
    • Ministry Dog Tag
    • Ministry Bookmark
  • 'Spiritual Covering
  • Ministry Updates

Impact Focus - Foundational ministry support, outreach supplies, and early-stage deployments.

Add a donation for Ark Carriers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!