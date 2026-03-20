Seed Partner

Who this is for - Those who want to support the vision, get connected to AGM, and help plant what God is growing.
What Seed Partners Receive
- Welcome Gift Box including select Bloom gear
- Ministry Booklet
- Ministry Signature Stickers
- Ministry Dog Tag
- Ministry Bookmark
- 'Spiritual Covering
- Ministry Updates
Impact Focus - Foundational ministry support, outreach supplies, and early-stage deployments.
Who this is for - Those who want to support the vision, get connected to AGM, and help plant what God is growing.
What Seed Partners Receive
- Welcome Gift Box including select Bloom gear
- Ministry Booklet
- Ministry Signature Stickers
- Ministry Dog Tag
- Ministry Bookmark
- 'Spiritual Covering
- Ministry Updates
Impact Focus - Foundational ministry support, outreach supplies, and early-stage deployments.