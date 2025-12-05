Agoura Basketball Foundation Snack Shack - 2025-26

Offered by
About this shop
1 slice of pizza (plan or toppings as available)
2 slices of pizza (plan or toppings as available)
1 cup of noodles soup
1 bag of microwave popcorn
Assorted candy as available
Individual snack bag - any type
Individual bag of cookies
Baked/decorated cookie
Bottled still water
Can/bottle of soda water
Cup of hot chocolate
Cup of coffee (regular)
Can/bottle of soda
Gatorade - small bottle - any flavor
Gatorade - large bottle - any flavor
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!