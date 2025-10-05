AHA First Aid/CPR/AED In-Person Practice and Certification

Each ticket entitles the participant to receive a unique code that provides access to the online AHA First Aid Course. The code(s) will be sent to the email used for the registration. Please contact me if you do not receive your code(s) by November 4th.



In order to participate in the In-Person Practice, the mandatory sections of the online AHA First Aid Course must be completed before December 14th, 2025. Pathfinders and Rovers must complete all sections of the online AHA First Aid Course and successfully complete the In-Person Practice in order to earn the First Aid Badge. Please email me a copy of your online course completion certificate by December 14th, 2025.





If you are unable to complete the online course or cannot attend the in-person practice, you will receive a code to schedule the in-person practice in the trainer's offices in Manhattan.



YIIS,

Oradee Imvised

Pathfinder Leader

5th Prospect Park Troop

Brooklyn Scouts OSG

[email protected]

(347) 563-7627