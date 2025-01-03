American Hansoties Association of Northern California

AHA Membership Fees

Family Membership (2026)
$200

Renews yearly on: January 2

A family includes Head of Household, Spouse, and unmarried dependent children.

Couple Membership (2026)
$100

Renews yearly on: January 2

Married Couple.

Single Membership (2026)
$50

Renews yearly on: January 2

Unmarried earning members over the age of 18 are considered Single Members.

Family Membership (2025)
$200

Renews yearly on: January 2

A family includes Head of Household, Spouse, and unmarried dependent children.

Couple Membership (2025)
$100

Renews yearly on: January 2

Married Couple.

Single Membership (2025)
$50

Renews yearly on: January 2

Unmarried earning members over the age of 18 are considered Single Members.

Membership (2024)
$100

No expiration

If you have an outstanding fee for 2024.

Membership (2023)
$100

No expiration

If you have an outstanding fee for 2023.

Membership (2022)
$100

No expiration

If you have an outstanding fee for 2022.

