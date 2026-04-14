AHBPA's Honey Fest 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Transform your home or business with professional pressure washing services donated by Cleaning Under Pressure. This service will restore the beauty of your driveway, sidewalk, patio, or exterior surfaces by removing dirt, grime, mildew, and stains using high-quality professional equipment.
· Professional Pressure Washing Service
· Residential driveway, sidewalk, or patio cleaning
· Experienced and insured service
Starting bid
Transform your home or business with professional pressure washing services donated by Cleaning Under Pressure. This service will restore the beauty of your driveway, sidewalk, patio, or exterior surfaces by removing dirt, grime, mildew, and stains using high-quality professional equipment.
· Professional Pressure Washing Service
· Residential driveway, sidewalk, or patio cleaning
· Experienced and insured service
Starting bid
Transform your home or business with professional pressure washing services donated by Cleaning Under Pressure. This service will restore the beauty of your driveway, sidewalk, patio, or exterior surfaces by removing dirt, grime, mildew, and stains using high-quality professional equipment.
· Professional Pressure Washing Service
· Residential driveway, sidewalk, or patio cleaning
· Experienced and insured service
Starting bid
Set of three handcrafted wooden arrows inspired by traditional Kickapoo Apache design. Each arrow features natural wood shafts, feather fletching, and stone-style tips. Individually made by Jorge Gonzalez, showcasing cultural craftsmanship and rustic detail. Ideal for collectors, display, or historical enthusiasts.
Starting bid
Pair of handcrafted leather wrist guards with lace-up closure and embossed detailing. Designed for archery use or as a rugged accessory piece. Made by Jorge Gonzalez with a focus on durability and traditional styling.
Starting bid
Ruko folding pocket knife paired with a handcrafted leather sheath by Jorge Gonzalez. A practical everyday carry tool with added artisan character.
Starting bid
Mossy Oak fixed blade knife featuring a gut hook design, ideal for hunting and field dressing. Includes a handcrafted leather sheath by Jorge Gonzalez, adding both function and rustic appeal.
Starting bid
Fuel your day with great coffee! This $20 gift card to Sovereign Coffee lets you enjoy expertly crafted drinks made with quality ingredients in a warm, inviting setting.
Starting bid
Fuel your day with great coffee! This $20 gift card to Sovereign Coffee lets you enjoy expertly crafted drinks made with quality ingredients in a warm, inviting setting.
Starting bid
Fuel your day with great coffee! This $20 gift card to Sovereign Coffee lets you enjoy expertly crafted drinks made with quality ingredients in a warm, inviting setting.
Starting bid
Fuel your day with great coffee! This $20 gift card to Sovereign Coffee lets you enjoy expertly crafted drinks made with quality ingredients in a warm, inviting setting.
Starting bid
Fuel your day with great coffee! This $20 gift card to Sovereign Coffee lets you enjoy expertly crafted drinks made with quality ingredients in a warm, inviting setting.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the water with this 2-person guided fishing expedition from Bode’s Bay Fishing. Perfect for both beginners and experienced anglers, this experience offers relaxation, adventure, and great memories.
Starting bid
This unique item carries a story.
During hands-on work in the field, Bee Czar accidentally struck his hand with this very nail—a moment that reflects the real, behind-the-scenes dedication required to protect and support our pollinators.
Rather than discard it, we’ve chosen to preserve it as a symbol of the commitment, effort, and sacrifice that goes into this mission every day.
This one-of-a-kind piece is offered as a conversation starter, a collectible, and a meaningful way to support the American Honey Bee Protection Agency.
100% of proceeds support our work protecting honey bees.
Starting bid
Score a $1,000 credit toward a professional Whitetail Shoulder Mount, donated by George Williamson of Comal Taxidermy Studio.
Valid for the 2026–2027 whitetail season, the winner will bring their deer to Comal Taxidermy to redeem this service. Additional upgrades or options may incur extra costs.
Support the mission while planning your next trophy.
Limited opportunity—bid now. 🔥
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!