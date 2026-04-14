AHBPA's Honey Fest 2026 Silent Auction

This unique item carries a story.





During hands-on work in the field, Bee Czar accidentally struck his hand with this very nail—a moment that reflects the real, behind-the-scenes dedication required to protect and support our pollinators.





Rather than discard it, we’ve chosen to preserve it as a symbol of the commitment, effort, and sacrifice that goes into this mission every day.





This one-of-a-kind piece is offered as a conversation starter, a collectible, and a meaningful way to support the American Honey Bee Protection Agency.





100% of proceeds support our work protecting honey bees.