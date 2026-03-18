Hosted by

AHEAD in Texas
Sales closed

AHEAD in Texas Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3800 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006, USA

Houston Texans Polo item
Houston Texans Polo
$15

Starting bid

Show your team pride with this stylish Houston Texans polo, perfect for game day or everyday wear.

Super Bowl LX Memorabilia item
Super Bowl LX Memorabilia
$25

Starting bid

This exclusive Super Bowl LX memorabilia bundle captures the energy of the Super Bowl with a special connection to global artist Bad Bunny. The collection includes official VIP passes from the event featuring Bad Bunny along with clear stadium bags perfect for game day use.

College Station Basket item
College Station Basket
$50

Starting bid

Bring a taste of College Station, Texas to your home with this thoughtfully curated College Station gift basket.

UT Arlington Gift Basket with Book item
UT Arlington Gift Basket with Book
$30

Starting bid

A thoughtful blend of school spirit and meaningful reflection, this University of Texas at Arlington gift basket offers something for both celebration and inspiration. Enjoy a bottle of wine paired with beautifully crafted decorative bottles and glasses—perfect for hosting or displaying. UTA homecoming swag adds a touch of Maverick pride, while The Caring University by Kevin R. McClure provides a compelling look at how institutions can better support students. 


Houston Space Center (4 GA Passes) item
Houston Space Center (4 GA Passes) item
Houston Space Center (4 GA Passes)
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable adventure at Space Center Houston! These general admission passes grant you access to one of Houston’s top attractions, where you can explore real spacecraft, interactive exhibits, and the fascinating history of space exploration. Perfect for families, students, or anyone curious about the universe, this experience offers a unique, behind-the-scenes look at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Don’t miss your chance to learn, explore, and be inspired!

Houston Space Center (4 GA Passes) (Copy) item
Houston Space Center (4 GA Passes) (Copy) item
Houston Space Center (4 GA Passes) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable adventure at Space Center Houston! These general admission passes grant you access to one of Houston’s top attractions, where you can explore real spacecraft, interactive exhibits, and the fascinating history of space exploration. Perfect for families, students, or anyone curious about the universe, this experience offers a unique, behind-the-scenes look at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Don’t miss your chance to learn, explore, and be inspired!

Moody Gardens (4 GA Passes) item
Moody Gardens (4 GA Passes) item
Moody Gardens (4 GA Passes)
$30

Starting bid

Experience a day of discovery and adventure at Moody Gardens! This exciting attraction offers something for everyone, from fascinating exhibits to immersive environments. Explore the iconic glass pyramids featuring marine life, rainforest ecosystems, and hands-on science experiences. Perfect for families, friends, or a fun day trip, Moody Gardens combines education and entertainment for an unforgettable outing.

Birdeye Drone with Camera item
Birdeye Drone with Camera item
Birdeye Drone with Camera
$25

Starting bid

Take your perspective to new heights with the BirdEye Drone with Camera! This high-flying gadget lets you capture stunning aerial photos and videos with ease. Featuring user-friendly controls and a built-in camera, it’s perfect for beginners and hobbyists alike. Whether you're exploring the outdoors or capturing special moments from above, this drone delivers an exciting and unforgettable flying experience.

Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds item
Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds item
Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy high-quality sound on the go with these Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds! Designed for comfort and convenience, these earbuds deliver crisp audio, deep bass, and a secure fit—perfect for workouts, commuting, or relaxing at home. With wireless freedom and long-lasting battery life, they’re your ideal companion for music, podcasts, and calls anywhere, anytime.

Wine & Cheese Set from Pepsi item
Wine & Cheese Set from Pepsi item
Wine & Cheese Set from Pepsi
$50

Starting bid

Indulge in the perfect evening of flavor and fun with this luxurious entertainment set! Enjoy a bottle of Pepsi Wine paired with a complete wine set, ideal for savoring every sip in style. Complement your tasting experience with premium Carson Wood Cheese and a beautifully crafted cheese board, perfect for serving and sharing. This package is perfect for hosting friends, date nights, or cozy evenings at home.

Houston Baseball Hat item
Houston Baseball Hat item
Houston Baseball Hat
$20

Starting bid

Show your Houston pride with this stylish Houston Baseball Hat! Perfect for game days, casual outings, or adding a sporty touch to your wardrobe, this hat combines comfort, quality, and iconic Houston flair. A must-have accessory for fans and collectors alike.

Mountain Dew Speaker, Backpack and Tumbler item
Mountain Dew Speaker, Backpack and Tumbler item
Mountain Dew Speaker, Backpack and Tumbler
$20

Starting bid

Amp up your adventures with this fun and functional Mountain Dew bundle! Includes a Mountain Dew Bluetooth Speaker for high-quality sound on the go, a durable backpack perfect for school, work, or outdoor activities, and a sleek tumbler to keep your favorite drinks cold. Whether you’re hitting the trails, the classroom, or just hanging out with friends, this set keeps you energized, connected, and ready for anything.

Katz Coffee Basket item
Katz Coffee Basket item
Katz Coffee Basket
$25

Starting bid

Start your mornings with the rich flavors of this delightful Katz Coffee basket! Featuring a selection of premium coffees and carefully curated accompaniments, this basket is perfect for coffee lovers looking to savor every sip. Ideal for home brewing, entertaining, or gifting, it offers a cozy and aromatic experience that will brighten any day.

University of St. Thomas Bookstore Gift Card item
University of St. Thomas Bookstore Gift Card item
University of St. Thomas Bookstore Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a versatile shopping experience with this gift card to the University of St. Thomas Bookstore! Perfect for picking up books, school supplies, apparel, or unique merchandise, this card offers something for everyone—whether you’re a student, a gift recipient, or just looking for a fun shopping experience.

UST Windbreaker (size S) item
UST Windbreaker (size S) item
UST Windbreaker (size S)
$20

Starting bid

Stay stylish, prepared, and ready for fun with this UST Windbreaker. Keeps you comfortable and looking sharp in any weather.

Eddie Bauer Cooler bag from Pepsi item
Eddie Bauer Cooler bag from Pepsi item
Eddie Bauer Cooler bag from Pepsi
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a perfect blend of durability and style with this Eddie Bauer cooler bag, featuring subtle Pepsi branding. Designed for both function and convenience, this high-quality cooler is ideal for picnics, game days, beach trips, or everyday use.


Gatorade Picnic Blanket and Popcorn item
Gatorade Picnic Blanket and Popcorn item
Gatorade Picnic Blanket and Popcorn item
Gatorade Picnic Blanket and Popcorn
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy the outdoors in comfort with this Gatorade Picnic Blanket and popcorn! Perfect for picnics, sporting events, beach days, or backyard relaxation, this durable and stylish blanket keeps you comfortable while showing off your love for Gatorade. A practical and fun addition to any outdoor adventure.

Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket item
Raising Canes Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Delight your taste buds with this mouthwatering Raising Cane’s gift basket! Packed with fan-favorite Raising Cane's swag, it’s perfect for chicken lovers and anyone who enjoys a flavorful treat.

Cozy Journaling Bundle item
Cozy Journaling Bundle item
Cozy Journaling Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Create a peaceful moment of reflection with this cozy journaling bundle, thoughtfully paired for comfort and inspiration. This set includes a soft, warm blanket and a quality journal—perfect for quiet evenings, personal reflection, or creative writing.

World Cup Jersey and Swag item
World Cup Jersey and Swag
$30

Starting bid

Gear up for match day with this spirited fan bundle featuring a Team USA World Cup jersey (size XL) and a fan spirit necklace with a replica World Cup charm. Perfect for showing your support in style, this set is ideal for cheering on Team USA whether you are watching from home, at a watch party, or out with fellow fans.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!