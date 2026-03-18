AHEAD in Texas Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Show your team pride with this stylish Houston Texans polo, perfect for game day or everyday wear.
Starting bid
This exclusive Super Bowl LX memorabilia bundle captures the energy of the Super Bowl with a special connection to global artist Bad Bunny. The collection includes official VIP passes from the event featuring Bad Bunny along with clear stadium bags perfect for game day use.
Starting bid
Bring a taste of College Station, Texas to your home with this thoughtfully curated College Station gift basket.
Starting bid
A thoughtful blend of school spirit and meaningful reflection, this University of Texas at Arlington gift basket offers something for both celebration and inspiration. Enjoy a bottle of wine paired with beautifully crafted decorative bottles and glasses—perfect for hosting or displaying. UTA homecoming swag adds a touch of Maverick pride, while The Caring University by Kevin R. McClure provides a compelling look at how institutions can better support students.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable adventure at Space Center Houston! These general admission passes grant you access to one of Houston’s top attractions, where you can explore real spacecraft, interactive exhibits, and the fascinating history of space exploration. Perfect for families, students, or anyone curious about the universe, this experience offers a unique, behind-the-scenes look at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Don’t miss your chance to learn, explore, and be inspired!
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable adventure at Space Center Houston! These general admission passes grant you access to one of Houston’s top attractions, where you can explore real spacecraft, interactive exhibits, and the fascinating history of space exploration. Perfect for families, students, or anyone curious about the universe, this experience offers a unique, behind-the-scenes look at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Don’t miss your chance to learn, explore, and be inspired!
Starting bid
Experience a day of discovery and adventure at Moody Gardens! This exciting attraction offers something for everyone, from fascinating exhibits to immersive environments. Explore the iconic glass pyramids featuring marine life, rainforest ecosystems, and hands-on science experiences. Perfect for families, friends, or a fun day trip, Moody Gardens combines education and entertainment for an unforgettable outing.
Starting bid
Take your perspective to new heights with the BirdEye Drone with Camera! This high-flying gadget lets you capture stunning aerial photos and videos with ease. Featuring user-friendly controls and a built-in camera, it’s perfect for beginners and hobbyists alike. Whether you're exploring the outdoors or capturing special moments from above, this drone delivers an exciting and unforgettable flying experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy high-quality sound on the go with these Skullcandy Wireless Earbuds! Designed for comfort and convenience, these earbuds deliver crisp audio, deep bass, and a secure fit—perfect for workouts, commuting, or relaxing at home. With wireless freedom and long-lasting battery life, they’re your ideal companion for music, podcasts, and calls anywhere, anytime.
Starting bid
Indulge in the perfect evening of flavor and fun with this luxurious entertainment set! Enjoy a bottle of Pepsi Wine paired with a complete wine set, ideal for savoring every sip in style. Complement your tasting experience with premium Carson Wood Cheese and a beautifully crafted cheese board, perfect for serving and sharing. This package is perfect for hosting friends, date nights, or cozy evenings at home.
Starting bid
Show your Houston pride with this stylish Houston Baseball Hat! Perfect for game days, casual outings, or adding a sporty touch to your wardrobe, this hat combines comfort, quality, and iconic Houston flair. A must-have accessory for fans and collectors alike.
Starting bid
Amp up your adventures with this fun and functional Mountain Dew bundle! Includes a Mountain Dew Bluetooth Speaker for high-quality sound on the go, a durable backpack perfect for school, work, or outdoor activities, and a sleek tumbler to keep your favorite drinks cold. Whether you’re hitting the trails, the classroom, or just hanging out with friends, this set keeps you energized, connected, and ready for anything.
Starting bid
Start your mornings with the rich flavors of this delightful Katz Coffee basket! Featuring a selection of premium coffees and carefully curated accompaniments, this basket is perfect for coffee lovers looking to savor every sip. Ideal for home brewing, entertaining, or gifting, it offers a cozy and aromatic experience that will brighten any day.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a versatile shopping experience with this gift card to the University of St. Thomas Bookstore! Perfect for picking up books, school supplies, apparel, or unique merchandise, this card offers something for everyone—whether you’re a student, a gift recipient, or just looking for a fun shopping experience.
Starting bid
Stay stylish, prepared, and ready for fun with this UST Windbreaker. Keeps you comfortable and looking sharp in any weather.
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfect blend of durability and style with this Eddie Bauer cooler bag, featuring subtle Pepsi branding. Designed for both function and convenience, this high-quality cooler is ideal for picnics, game days, beach trips, or everyday use.
Starting bid
Enjoy the outdoors in comfort with this Gatorade Picnic Blanket and popcorn! Perfect for picnics, sporting events, beach days, or backyard relaxation, this durable and stylish blanket keeps you comfortable while showing off your love for Gatorade. A practical and fun addition to any outdoor adventure.
Starting bid
Delight your taste buds with this mouthwatering Raising Cane’s gift basket! Packed with fan-favorite Raising Cane's swag, it’s perfect for chicken lovers and anyone who enjoys a flavorful treat.
Starting bid
Create a peaceful moment of reflection with this cozy journaling bundle, thoughtfully paired for comfort and inspiration. This set includes a soft, warm blanket and a quality journal—perfect for quiet evenings, personal reflection, or creative writing.
Starting bid
Gear up for match day with this spirited fan bundle featuring a Team USA World Cup jersey (size XL) and a fan spirit necklace with a replica World Cup charm. Perfect for showing your support in style, this set is ideal for cheering on Team USA whether you are watching from home, at a watch party, or out with fellow fans.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!