Valley Of The Sun J
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AHECC Spring Silent Auction

$400 Fox Restaurant Concepts Gift Card item
$400 Fox Restaurant Concepts Gift Card item
$400 Fox Restaurant Concepts Gift Card
$110

Starting bid

Donated by: Fox Restaurant Concepts

https://www.foxrc.com/

2027 VIP Spring Training Experience at Camelback Ranch item
2027 VIP Spring Training Experience at Camelback Ranch
$200

Starting bid

Step into the ultimate VIP Spring Training experience during the 2027 Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training season at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. This exclusive package includes:

  • Four (4) VIP tickets to a game of your choice (subject to availability)
  • Seats in the 'Dugout Box' area, located between home plate and the 3rd base dugout, just five rows from the field
  • Pre-game behind-the-scenes VIP tour for up to four (4) guests, including rare access to restricted areas and an on-field photo opportunity

Value: $1,000

Donated by: Matt Slatus, Camelback Ranch

Valley of the Sun J 1-Year Membership (New Members Only) item
Valley of the Sun J 1-Year Membership (New Members Only)
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a full year of community, fitness, play and more at the Valley of the Sun J. This one-year membership (individual, couple, or family) is valid for new members only. Eligible bidders must not currently be members of the J.


Value: $2,300
Donated by: Valley of the Sun J

https://valleyofthesunj.org/

Valley of the Sun J 6-Month Membership (For Current Members) item
Valley of the Sun J 6-Month Membership (For Current Members)
$250

Starting bid

This six-month membership (individual, couple, or family) is valid for current members only. Eligible bidders must currently be members of the J.


Value: $1,200
Donated by: Valley of the Sun J

https://valleyofthesunj.org/

3 Months of Pre-K Academy Tuition item
3 Months of Pre-K Academy Tuition
$125

Starting bid

Value: $420

Donated by: Jill Leshin, pre-K academy

www.pre-kacademy.com

One Month of Swim Lessons (Jill + Lee Weiss Swim Academy) item
One Month of Swim Lessons (Jill + Lee Weiss Swim Academy)
$30

Starting bid

A month of swim lesson with the Jill + Lee Weiss Swim Academy at the J. Expires December 31, 2026.

Please note, waiver fees are not covered as part of the program for individuals new to the program.


Value: $130

Donated by: Jill + Lee Weiss Swim Academy at the J

https://valleyofthesunj.org/fitness-aquatics/aquatics/swim-academy/

Five (5) 30-minute Personal Training Sessions at the J item
Five (5) 30-minute Personal Training Sessions at the J
$60

Starting bid

Must be a J member

Value: $280

Donated by: Valley of the Sun J

https://valleyofthesunj.org/

Pilates 5 Class Pass at the J item
Pilates 5 Class Pass at the J
$30

Starting bid

Must be a J member

Value: $150

Donated by: Valley of the Sun J

https://valleyofthesunj.org/

14k Rose Gold Diamond Bar Earrings from Elite Fine Jewelers item
14k Rose Gold Diamond Bar Earrings from Elite Fine Jewelers item
14k Rose Gold Diamond Bar Earrings from Elite Fine Jewelers item
14k Rose Gold Diamond Bar Earrings from Elite Fine Jewelers
$175

Starting bid

These beautiful earrings from Elite Fine Jewelers feature 12 round brilliant-cut diamonds (0.05 carat total weight).The winner will also receive a jar of Elite's jewelry cleaner.


Value: $555

Donated by: Elite Fine Jewelers

www.elitefinejewelers.com

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Family Membership item
McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Family Membership
$85

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-year McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Family Membership for up to 4 people. Your membership benefits include:

  • One year of unlimited train and carousel rides during daytime operations
  • 10 visits of timed entries into The Roundhouse
  • Special invitation for Holiday Lights Members Only Night
  • $5 off Halloween Spook-Track-Ula and Holiday Lights Tickets
  • 15% off food and souvenirs
  • Discounted member fees for other paid special events

Value: $275

Donated by: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

https://www.therailroadpark.com/

Desert Botanical Garden One-Year Friends & Family Membership item
Desert Botanical Garden One-Year Friends & Family Membership
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-year Friends & Family

Membership at Desert Botanical Garden.

Your membership provides free admission for two individuals and children under 18 with the member.


Value: $149

Donated by: https://dbg.org/

Zoo + Aquarium Experience item
Zoo + Aquarium Experience
$50

Starting bid

Get ready for some wild adventures! The Zoo + Aquarium Experience includes:

  • Two admission tickets to Odysea Aquarium
  • Two admission tickets to The Phoenix Zoo (expires 11/16/26)

Value: $188

Donated by:

Odysea Aquarium

https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/

The Phoenix Zoo

https://www.phoenixzoo.org/

$50 Sit Still Gift Card + Large Girl On the Go Caboodle item
$50 Sit Still Gift Card + Large Girl On the Go Caboodle item
$50 Sit Still Gift Card + Large Girl On the Go Caboodle item
$50 Sit Still Gift Card + Large Girl On the Go Caboodle
$15

Starting bid

This bundle includes:

  • $50 Sit Still Kids Salon Gift card at the Scottsdale location (Thunderbird/Scottsdale)
  • Large On-The-Go Girl Caboodle in Purple Iridescent Over Mint

Value: $75

Donated by: Sit Still

https://scottsdale.sitstillkids.com/

Caboodles

https://www.caboodles.com/

$150 gorjana Gift Card item
$150 gorjana Gift Card item
$150 gorjana Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy picking out new jewelry with this $150 gift card to gorjana.


Donated by: www.gorjana.com

$100 urbAna Gift Card item
$100 urbAna Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: urbAna

https://urbanashop.com

Hotel Valley Ho Staycation item
Hotel Valley Ho Staycation
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-night stay in one of Hotel Valley Ho's Signature Guest Rooms.Set in the heart of Downtown Scottsdale, Hotel Valley Ho has been an icon of classic cool for 60 years. Come and relax in your colorful, comfortable guestroom surrounded by mid-century modern design. Head to ZuZu for innovative cocktails and creative cuisine, or find your zen at VH Spa. Soak up the sun at peaceful Ohasis pool or the hot-spot OH Pool.


Value: $350

Donated by: Hotel Valley Ho

https://hotelvalleyho.com/

Drybar Blowout + Squeeze Massage item
Drybar Blowout + Squeeze Massage
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of pampering with a 50 minute massage at Squeeze and a blowout at Drybar.


Value:$ 185

Donated by:

https://www.drybar.com/

https://www.squeezemassage.com/

$750 Limitless Aesthetics & Wellness Gift Card item
$750 Limitless Aesthetics & Wellness Gift Card
$250

Starting bid

Limitless Aesthetics & Wellness is a modern medical spa and regenerative wellness center that focuses on creating the best integrative and customizable plan for clients.


Donated by: Limitless Aesthetics & Wellness

https://www.lawmedspa.com/

Relax and Recharge item
Relax and Recharge item
Relax and Recharge item
Relax and Recharge
$125

Starting bid

Relax and recharge with:

  • a 50-minute massage at The Now ($125)
  • a Signature Facial at SkinSpirit ($185)
  • 150oz sea salt + orchid scented candle from Big Ass Luxuries ($179)

Please note: The Now massage must be redeemed by June 1, 2026.


Value: $489


Donated by:

The Now

https://www.thenowmassage.com/

SkinSpirit

https://www.skinspirit.com/

Donated by: Big Ass Luxuries

https://bigassluxuries.com/products/baby-big-ass-candle-sea-salt-orchid-150-oz


Details about the candle:

This beautiful 8"x8" sea salt + orchid scented candle will be sure to make a statement anywhere you put it. It is made from natural coconut-soy wax, phthalate- and paraben-free oils, and 100% organic cotton wicks. This large candle vessel exudes a comforting ambiance, and elegance, and will fill the room with its fragrance when lit and unlit.

Scent Notes

Top Notes:
Sea Salt, Green Leaves

Middle Notes:
Jasmine, Lily

Bottom Notes:
Wood, Tonka Bean

$750 Toward Botox Treatment item
$750 Toward Botox Treatment
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a $750 credit toward botox treatment at Canvas Aesthetics Collective, a boutique aesthetic studio where artistry meets intention. Canvas Aesthetics Collective was created with one goal: to provide natural, refined results in a warm, elevated environment.


Donated by: Canvas Aesthetics Collective

https://www.canvasscottsdale.com/

In-Home Color & Style Consultation with Keylee Style item
In-Home Color & Style Consultation with Keylee Style
$50

Starting bid

Refresh your wardrobe and redefine your personal style with this exclusive 1-hour in-home consultation from Keylee Style. Receive expert guidance on the colors, silhouettes, and styling choices that best complement you. Whether you're looking to elevate your everyday look, refine your wardrobe, or simply gain fresh perspective, this personalized experience brings boutique styling expertise right to your home.


Value: $250

Donate by: Keylee Style

https://www.keyleesanders.com/

Keylee Style Necklace + Bracelet Set item
Keylee Style Necklace + Bracelet Set
$40

Starting bid

Add a touch of effortless elegance with this beautiful jewelry set from Keylee Style. The necklace features freshwater pearls paired with crystal quartz and 14kt gold-filled beads, finished with a 14kt gold-filled clasp and an evil eye detail. The coordinating bracelet is crafted with crystal quartz, 14kt gold-filled beads, and its own evil eye detail. Perfect for layering or wearing on its own, this set brings a blend of sophistication and modern charm to any outfit.


Value: $200

Donated by: Keylee Style

https://www.keyleesanders.com/

$200 Minis on the Move Gift Card item
$200 Minis on the Move Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

This item is for a $200 gift cards toward a Minis on the Move In-Home Portrait Session. Minis on the Move brings a simple, studio-style portrait experience into your home. Each session is calm and child-led, allowing your child's personality to unfold naturally in a familiar space. With professional lighting and a clean backdrop, Minis on the Move creates timeless black-and-white portraits that feel elevated and deeply personal.


Donated by: Blair Freeman, Minis on the Move

https://www.instagram.com/minis.on.the.move/

Bach to Rock Karaoke Birthday Party + Custom Cookies item
Bach to Rock Karaoke Birthday Party + Custom Cookies item
Bach to Rock Karaoke Birthday Party + Custom Cookies item
Bach to Rock Karaoke Birthday Party + Custom Cookies
$60

Starting bid

Bach To Rock's Karaoke Birthday Party is perfect for any child or adult who wants to celebrate their birthday like a rock star! Available for ages 6+, this party gives the birthday boy or girl the chance to perform one of their favorite songs along with friends. The party experience starts by having the birthday guest of honor choose which song they want to sing. Guests then work with a Bach to Rock vocal instructor to practice the song. Guests will then record their song in a professional recording studio! Each party lasts 90 minutes, and guests receive a Bach to Rock Party Pack at the end of the event!


Make the party even more memorable with $80 of custom cookies from Michelle's Cookie Jar


Value: $230


Donated by:

Bach to Rock ($150)

https://www.bachtorock.com/northscottsdale/karaoke-birthday-party/

Michelle's Cookie Jar ($80)

https://www.bachtorock.com/northscottsdale/karaoke-birthday-party/



Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics Basic Birthday Party Package item
Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics Basic Birthday Party Package
$150

Starting bid

This item is for one Basic Birthday Party Package at Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics. The Basic Birthday Party Package includes:

  • 20 Kids (including birthday child)
  • One fun-filled hour of activity in the gym area
  • 30 minutes in the private party area
  • Bounce House (PHX ONLY)
  • Ninja Rig
  • White Table Cloth 20 Water Bottles

Value: $599

Donated by Arizona Sunrays

www.arizonasunrays.com

Influence Gymnastics Birthday Party Extravaganza item
Influence Gymnastics Birthday Party Extravaganza
$100

Starting bid

This item is for a Birthday Party Extravaganza at Influence Gymnastics. Party package includes up to 16 participants. Influence Gymnastics sets up, cleans-up and provide paper products (plates, forks, napkins & tablecloths).


Value: $400

Donated by: www.Influencegymnastics.com

$100 milk + honey Gift Card item
$100 milk + honey Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: milk + honey

https://www.milkandhoneyjcc.com/

Professional Real Estate Photography Package item
Professional Real Estate Photography Package item
Professional Real Estate Photography Package item
Professional Real Estate Photography Package
$65

Starting bid

Builds ‘n Lenses Professional Real Estate Photography Package includes 25 MLS-Ready Photos, 6 Drone photos, and a 2D Detailed Floor Plan, delivered next-day and ready to use.


Value: $299

Donated by: Assaf Lowenstein, Builds ‘n Lenses

www.buildsnlenses.com/


EnerGreen Carpet Cleaning + Abbsolutely Organized item
EnerGreen Carpet Cleaning + Abbsolutely Organized
$150

Starting bid

Give your home a total refresh - clean, calm, and beautifully organized! This bundled package includes:

  • $150 Gift Card to EnerGreen Carpet Cleaning
    Enjoy professional carpet, upholstery, or tile cleaning using eco-friendly, non-toxic products.
  • $275 Consultation with Abbsolutely Organized
    Transform your space with expert organizing guidance tailored to your home and lifestyle.

Value: $425

Donated by:

EnerGreen Carpet Cleaning

https://energreencarpetcleaning.com/

Abbsolutely Organized

https://www.abbsolutelyorganized.com/

Little Artist Bundle item
Little Artist Bundle
$50

Starting bid

The Little Artist Bundle includes:

  • An As You Wish Family Fun Pass which covers up to 8 regular adult or kid studio fees. The Family Fun Pass is valid at every location and never expires.
  • A gift certificate for 4 classes at Rachel's Young at Art
  • A Berry Sparkle On The Go Girl Large Caboodle Case


Total Value: $175

Donated by:

Rachel's Young at Art

https://rachelsyoungatart.com/

As You Wish

https://asyouwishpottery.com/

Caboodles

www.caboodles.com


As You Wish Family Fun Passes (16 studio fees) item
As You Wish Family Fun Passes (16 studio fees)
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy two As You Wish Family Fun Passes which cover up to 16 regular adult or kid studio fees. Your Family Fun Pass is valid at every location and never expires.


Value: $100

Donated by: As You Wish

https://asyouwishpottery.com/

Sweet Tooth Bundle item
Sweet Tooth Bundle
$30

Starting bid

This sweet bundle includes:

  • a $30 gift card to Bruster's Real Ice Cream
  • a $25 gift card to Frost
  • a Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card for one bundtlet a month for an entire year

Value: $130

Donated by:

https://www.frostgelato.com/

https://brusters.com/

https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/

$100 Twice Baked Sourdough Gift Card item
$100 Twice Baked Sourdough Gift Card item
$100 Twice Baked Sourdough Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy homemade artisan sourdough, bagels, cookies, and more with a $100 gift card to Twice Baked Sourdough.


Donated by: Twice Baked Sourdough

https://www.hotplate.com/twicebakedsourdough

Shake Shack $50 Gift Card item
Shake Shack $50 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Donated by: Shake Shack

Phoenix Mahjong Club Beginner Lessons item
Phoenix Mahjong Club Beginner Lessons
$100

Starting bid

Step into the vibrant world of Phoenix Mahjong Club for four beginner mahjong lessons. Enjoy engaging lessons and supportive guided play in a beautifully designed setting made for connection and fun.


Value: $460

Donated by:

Phoenix Mahjong Club

https://phoenixmahjongclub.com/

Musicology Newborn Music Classes (4-Weeks) + Gift Basket item
Musicology Newborn Music Classes (4-Weeks) + Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a 4-week session of newborn music classes (0-4 months old) at Musicology's Scottsdale or Chandler locations, along with a basket of musical goodies. Please note:

  • The 4-week session is for newborns 2 weeks old - 4 months old (before baby turns 5 months old)
  • Available class times: Mon 2pm or Thu 1:30pm (Scottsdale) / Tue 1:30pm (Chandler)
  • Childcare for older siblings must be pre-arranged
  • Expires Oct 15, 2026

Class description: Each week, Musicology's experienced teacher will lead the parent/caregiver and their infant through creative songs, movement and activities using sensory enhancing props to help develop eye-tracking, language, body awareness, tactile stimulation, sound awareness and balance. Parents will also gain support, make new friends and share information in a gentle and caring surrounding while babies learn socialization as well.


Value: $160

Donated by: Musicology

https://musicologyaz.com/our-classes/

1 Year of Art Classes at Children's Art Classes item
1 Year of Art Classes at Children's Art Classes
$400

Starting bid

This item is for a one-year scholarship to Children's Art Classes for the 2026–2027 school year. Children's Art Classes offers a studio-based art education to kids ages 3 and up. This age-based program focuses on teaching technique while introducing students to a wide range of mediums and different artistic applications.


Value: $1,500

Donated by: Children's Art Classes

https://childrensartclasses.com/

Sparkle + Style Caboodle 11 Piece Bundle item
Sparkle + Style Caboodle 11 Piece Bundle item
Sparkle + Style Caboodle 11 Piece Bundle item
Sparkle + Style Caboodle 11 Piece Bundle
$15

Starting bid

The Sparkle + Style Caboodle Bundle includes:

  • 1 Large Crayola Limited Edition Caboodle with stickers
  • 1 small Crayola Limited edition Caboodle with stickers
  • Sprout Hair Detangler travel size
  • Sprout Hair Gel travel size
  • 2 hair bows
  • 1 hair clip
  • 1 scrunchie
  • Hair glitter


Value: $65


Donated by:

Retro Cuts

https://retrocuts.glossgenius.com/

Caboodles

https://retrocuts.glossgenius.com/

All-Terrain Family Fun Kit: Wagon, Chairs & Table item
All-Terrain Family Fun Kit: Wagon, Chairs & Table item
All-Terrain Family Fun Kit: Wagon, Chairs & Table item
All-Terrain Family Fun Kit: Wagon, Chairs & Table
$155

Starting bid

The All-Terrain Family Fun Kit is perfect for your next adventure. You'll be ready for the beach, camping, sports, and more with:

  • 1 Collapsible Folding Double Decker Wagon (Supports 450lbs, All-Terrain, Big Wheels with Breaks)
  • 1 Portable Folding Table (Roll Up Design, Quick Setup)
  • 2 Portable Folding Camping Chairs (Supports 400lbs)

Value: $500

Donated by: CocoCabana Life & Camphor Designs

90 Minute Session with Jeremy Harris Wellness item
90 Minute Session with Jeremy Harris Wellness
$75

Starting bid

Calling all athletes, weekend warriors, and active adults! This 90 minute session with Jeremy Harris Wellness includes include a head to toe movement, mobility, and strength screen to assess an individual’s potential areas of focus. You will then receive a tailored treatment program designed specifically based on your movement screen results. This session will also include hands-on soft tissue work designed to specifically target problem areas. Best of all, this is a concierge service designed to take place at your home or gym! 


Jeremy Harris is a physical therapist and athletic trainer with over a decade of experience with elite athletes. He currently works in professional baseball designing treatment plans and holistic wellness programming for injured and healthy athletes alike. He holds a Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Pittsburgh and a Postgraduate fellowship in shoulder and elbow rehabilitation from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. 


Value: $300

Donated by: [email protected]


Little Gym Membership + Cloud House Admission Tickets item
Little Gym Membership + Cloud House Admission Tickets item
Little Gym Membership + Cloud House Admission Tickets
$60

Starting bid

Get ready for a lot of fun with your littles! Enjoy 4 weeks of classes at The Little Gym for 1 child, plus 4 admission tickets to Cloud House, an indoor playground for ages 0 to 7.


Value: $200

Donated by:

The Little Gym

https://www.thelittlegym.com/

Cloud House

https://cloudhouseaz.com/

6 Admission Tickets to Cloud House item
6 Admission Tickets to Cloud House
$54

Starting bid

Enjoy 6 single-child admission tickets to Cloud House, an indoor playground for ages 0 to 7.


Value: $180

Donated by: Cloud House https://cloudhouseaz.com/

Leo & Luca One Month Membership item
Leo & Luca One Month Membership
$35

Starting bid

Leo & Luca is a boutique playspace for children from birth to 5 that inspires imagination, promotes an independent spirit, cultivates friendship, and prioritizes connection between children and parents. Leo & Luca provides “community through play.”


Value: $125

Donated by: Leo & Luca

https://leoandlucaaz.com/

Souper Cubes $100 Gift Card item
Souper Cubes $100 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Discover the ease and convenience of meal prepping with Souper Cubes - featured on Shark Tank! Freeze food in perfect portions with Souper Cube's sturdy and reusable products.


Donated by: Souper Cubes (Michelle and Jake Sendowski)

https://www.soupercubes.com/

$100 Maggiore Group Gift Card + 3 Hours of Babysitting item
$100 Maggiore Group Gift Card + 3 Hours of Babysitting item
$100 Maggiore Group Gift Card + 3 Hours of Babysitting
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out with 3 hours of babysitting with a college age bee from Busy Bees Babysitting and a $100 gift card to a Maggiore Group restaurant (The Sicilian Butcher, The Italiano, Hash Kitchen, The Mexicano, The Delicatessen). The Maggiore Group gift card also comes with a signed Brunch King cookbook.


Value: $175

Donated by:

Busy Bees Babysitting

https://busybeesbabysitting.com/

The Maggiore Group

https://www.maggioregroup.com/

Canine Wellness Center Consultation & PT Session item
Canine Wellness Center Consultation & PT Session item
Canine Wellness Center Consultation & PT Session
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful gift basket from Canine Wellness Center, including a gift certificate for a 2-hour consultation and PT session with one of their licensed veterinarians, dog treats, a dog toy, and travel coffee cups for walks and trips to the dog park.


Value: $375

Donated by: Danielle Skloven, DVM, CCRT, Canine Wellness Center

https://caninewellnesscenter.com/

Feeding Littles Toddler & Kid Course item
Feeding Littles Toddler & Kid Course
$20

Starting bid

Does dinner time feel like a battle in your house? Are you stuck making the same things over and over just so your kid will eat? Maybe your kid eats well now, but you know that the toddler picky eating phase is around the corner and you don’t want to lose your adventurous eater. Stop scrolling and start getting answers with the Feeding Littles Toddler & Kid Course created for parents of kids 12 months -10 years of age.


Value: $89

Donated by: Megan McNamee MPH, RDN, Feeding Littles

https://feedinglittles.com/pages/toddler-course

Feeding Littles Infant Course item
Feeding Littles Infant Course item
Feeding Littles Infant Course
$20

Starting bid

It’s almost time for solid foods. You’ve read so much online about letting your baby feed themselves, but you don’t know where to start. You’re worried about allergens, safety and choking. You’re overwhelmed by all the information online and you feel like you’re going to “mess it all up.” Stop searching the internet and second guessing yourself. The Feeding Littles Infant Course is exactly what you need to feel excited and confident about this big step. Whether your baby has never had solid foods before or you’ve started with baby food and you want to move on to finger foods, this 2-hour course is for you.


Value: $79

Donated by: Megan McNamee MPH, RDN, Feeding Littles

https://feedinglittles.com/pages/infant-course

BioRePeel Facial at Ascension Skin by Sydney item
BioRePeel Facial at Ascension Skin by Sydney
$80

Starting bid

This item is for one BioRePeel Facial at Ascension Skin by Sydney.


Value: $299

Donated by:

Ascension Skin by Sydney

https://www.ascensionskinco.com/


BioRePeelCl3® BLUE promotes an exfoliating action that amplifies the moisturizing effects of amino acids and vitamins. The action of amino acids and vitamins is also assisted by the lipophilic phase thanks to its filming and moisturizing action.

 

What does this treatment target?

🫐 Fine Lines & Wrinkles

🫐 Acne

🫐 Hyperpigmentation (dark spots)

🫐 Rosacea or reddened skin

🫐 Texture & Tone

 

How BioRePeelCl₃® BLUE works

The synergy of the individual components of BioRePeelCl3® BLUE restore the optimal physiological conditions of the skin making the product more than a classic cosmetic peel but a complete aesthetic treatment, ideal for any cosmetic need thanks to its exfoliating, beautifying and moisturizing action.

 

Active Ingredients

BioRePeelCl3® BLUE contains 30% Trichloroacetic Acid enhanced by an innovative and functional mixture of α-hydroxyacids, β-hydroxyacids, poly-hydroxyacids, amino acids and vitamins.

$150 SNG Hair Studio Gift Card for Services item
$150 SNG Hair Studio Gift Card for Services
$40

Starting bid

This item is a gift card for $150 towards services at SNG Hair Studio.


Value: $150

Donated by: Shana Nicole SNG Hair Studio at Ascension Lofts

https://shananicole.glossgenius.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!