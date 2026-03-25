AHECC Spring Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Step into the ultimate VIP Spring Training experience during the 2027 Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training season at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. This exclusive package includes:
Value: $1,000
Donated by: Matt Slatus, Camelback Ranch
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of community, fitness, play and more at the Valley of the Sun J. This one-year membership (individual, couple, or family) is valid for new members only. Eligible bidders must not currently be members of the J.
Value: $2,300
Donated by: Valley of the Sun J
Starting bid
This six-month membership (individual, couple, or family) is valid for current members only. Eligible bidders must currently be members of the J.
Value: $1,200
Donated by: Valley of the Sun J
Starting bid
Starting bid
A month of swim lesson with the Jill + Lee Weiss Swim Academy at the J. Expires December 31, 2026.
Please note, waiver fees are not covered as part of the program for individuals new to the program.
Value: $130
Donated by: Jill + Lee Weiss Swim Academy at the J
https://valleyofthesunj.org/fitness-aquatics/aquatics/swim-academy/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
These beautiful earrings from Elite Fine Jewelers feature 12 round brilliant-cut diamonds (0.05 carat total weight).The winner will also receive a jar of Elite's jewelry cleaner.
Value: $555
Donated by: Elite Fine Jewelers
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-year McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park Family Membership for up to 4 people. Your membership benefits include:
Value: $275
Donated by: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-year Friends & Family
Membership at Desert Botanical Garden.
Your membership provides free admission for two individuals and children under 18 with the member.
Value: $149
Donated by: https://dbg.org/
Starting bid
Get ready for some wild adventures! The Zoo + Aquarium Experience includes:
Value: $188
Donated by:
Odysea Aquarium
https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/
The Phoenix Zoo
Starting bid
This bundle includes:
Value: $75
Donated by: Sit Still
https://scottsdale.sitstillkids.com/
Caboodles
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-night stay in one of Hotel Valley Ho's Signature Guest Rooms.Set in the heart of Downtown Scottsdale, Hotel Valley Ho has been an icon of classic cool for 60 years. Come and relax in your colorful, comfortable guestroom surrounded by mid-century modern design. Head to ZuZu for innovative cocktails and creative cuisine, or find your zen at VH Spa. Soak up the sun at peaceful Ohasis pool or the hot-spot OH Pool.
Value: $350
Donated by: Hotel Valley Ho
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of pampering with a 50 minute massage at Squeeze and a blowout at Drybar.
Value:$ 185
Donated by:
Starting bid
Limitless Aesthetics & Wellness is a modern medical spa and regenerative wellness center that focuses on creating the best integrative and customizable plan for clients.
Donated by: Limitless Aesthetics & Wellness
Starting bid
Relax and recharge with:
Please note: The Now massage must be redeemed by June 1, 2026.
Value: $489
Donated by:
The Now
https://www.thenowmassage.com/
SkinSpirit
Donated by: Big Ass Luxuries
https://bigassluxuries.com/products/baby-big-ass-candle-sea-salt-orchid-150-oz
Details about the candle:
This beautiful 8"x8" sea salt + orchid scented candle will be sure to make a statement anywhere you put it. It is made from natural coconut-soy wax, phthalate- and paraben-free oils, and 100% organic cotton wicks. This large candle vessel exudes a comforting ambiance, and elegance, and will fill the room with its fragrance when lit and unlit.
Scent Notes
Top Notes:
Sea Salt, Green Leaves
Middle Notes:
Jasmine, Lily
Bottom Notes:
Wood, Tonka Bean
Starting bid
Enjoy a $750 credit toward botox treatment at Canvas Aesthetics Collective, a boutique aesthetic studio where artistry meets intention. Canvas Aesthetics Collective was created with one goal: to provide natural, refined results in a warm, elevated environment.
Donated by: Canvas Aesthetics Collective
Starting bid
Refresh your wardrobe and redefine your personal style with this exclusive 1-hour in-home consultation from Keylee Style. Receive expert guidance on the colors, silhouettes, and styling choices that best complement you. Whether you're looking to elevate your everyday look, refine your wardrobe, or simply gain fresh perspective, this personalized experience brings boutique styling expertise right to your home.
Value: $250
Donate by: Keylee Style
Starting bid
Add a touch of effortless elegance with this beautiful jewelry set from Keylee Style. The necklace features freshwater pearls paired with crystal quartz and 14kt gold-filled beads, finished with a 14kt gold-filled clasp and an evil eye detail. The coordinating bracelet is crafted with crystal quartz, 14kt gold-filled beads, and its own evil eye detail. Perfect for layering or wearing on its own, this set brings a blend of sophistication and modern charm to any outfit.
Value: $200
Donated by: Keylee Style
Starting bid
This item is for a $200 gift cards toward a Minis on the Move In-Home Portrait Session. Minis on the Move brings a simple, studio-style portrait experience into your home. Each session is calm and child-led, allowing your child's personality to unfold naturally in a familiar space. With professional lighting and a clean backdrop, Minis on the Move creates timeless black-and-white portraits that feel elevated and deeply personal.
Donated by: Blair Freeman, Minis on the Move
Starting bid
Bach To Rock's Karaoke Birthday Party is perfect for any child or adult who wants to celebrate their birthday like a rock star! Available for ages 6+, this party gives the birthday boy or girl the chance to perform one of their favorite songs along with friends. The party experience starts by having the birthday guest of honor choose which song they want to sing. Guests then work with a Bach to Rock vocal instructor to practice the song. Guests will then record their song in a professional recording studio! Each party lasts 90 minutes, and guests receive a Bach to Rock Party Pack at the end of the event!
Make the party even more memorable with $80 of custom cookies from Michelle's Cookie Jar
Value: $230
Donated by:
Bach to Rock ($150)
https://www.bachtorock.com/northscottsdale/karaoke-birthday-party/
Michelle's Cookie Jar ($80)
https://www.bachtorock.com/northscottsdale/karaoke-birthday-party/
Starting bid
This item is for one Basic Birthday Party Package at Arizona Sunrays Gymnastics. The Basic Birthday Party Package includes:
Value: $599
Donated by Arizona Sunrays
Starting bid
This item is for a Birthday Party Extravaganza at Influence Gymnastics. Party package includes up to 16 participants. Influence Gymnastics sets up, cleans-up and provide paper products (plates, forks, napkins & tablecloths).
Value: $400
Donated by: www.Influencegymnastics.com
Starting bid
Builds ‘n Lenses Professional Real Estate Photography Package includes 25 MLS-Ready Photos, 6 Drone photos, and a 2D Detailed Floor Plan, delivered next-day and ready to use.
Value: $299
Donated by: Assaf Lowenstein, Builds ‘n Lenses
Starting bid
Give your home a total refresh - clean, calm, and beautifully organized! This bundled package includes:
Value: $425
Donated by:
EnerGreen Carpet Cleaning
https://energreencarpetcleaning.com/
Abbsolutely Organized
Starting bid
The Little Artist Bundle includes:
Total Value: $175
Donated by:
Rachel's Young at Art
https://rachelsyoungatart.com/
As You Wish
Caboodles
Starting bid
Enjoy two As You Wish Family Fun Passes which cover up to 16 regular adult or kid studio fees. Your Family Fun Pass is valid at every location and never expires.
Value: $100
Donated by: As You Wish
Starting bid
This sweet bundle includes:
Value: $130
Donated by:
Starting bid
Enjoy homemade artisan sourdough, bagels, cookies, and more with a $100 gift card to Twice Baked Sourdough.
Donated by: Twice Baked Sourdough
Starting bid
Donated by: Shake Shack
Starting bid
Step into the vibrant world of Phoenix Mahjong Club for four beginner mahjong lessons. Enjoy engaging lessons and supportive guided play in a beautifully designed setting made for connection and fun.
Value: $460
Donated by:
Phoenix Mahjong Club
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4-week session of newborn music classes (0-4 months old) at Musicology's Scottsdale or Chandler locations, along with a basket of musical goodies. Please note:
Class description: Each week, Musicology's experienced teacher will lead the parent/caregiver and their infant through creative songs, movement and activities using sensory enhancing props to help develop eye-tracking, language, body awareness, tactile stimulation, sound awareness and balance. Parents will also gain support, make new friends and share information in a gentle and caring surrounding while babies learn socialization as well.
Value: $160
Donated by: Musicology
Starting bid
This item is for a one-year scholarship to Children's Art Classes for the 2026–2027 school year. Children's Art Classes offers a studio-based art education to kids ages 3 and up. This age-based program focuses on teaching technique while introducing students to a wide range of mediums and different artistic applications.
Value: $1,500
Donated by: Children's Art Classes
Starting bid
The Sparkle + Style Caboodle Bundle includes:
Value: $65
Donated by:
Retro Cuts
https://retrocuts.glossgenius.com/
Caboodles
Starting bid
The All-Terrain Family Fun Kit is perfect for your next adventure. You'll be ready for the beach, camping, sports, and more with:
Value: $500
Donated by: CocoCabana Life & Camphor Designs
Starting bid
Calling all athletes, weekend warriors, and active adults! This 90 minute session with Jeremy Harris Wellness includes include a head to toe movement, mobility, and strength screen to assess an individual’s potential areas of focus. You will then receive a tailored treatment program designed specifically based on your movement screen results. This session will also include hands-on soft tissue work designed to specifically target problem areas. Best of all, this is a concierge service designed to take place at your home or gym!
Jeremy Harris is a physical therapist and athletic trainer with over a decade of experience with elite athletes. He currently works in professional baseball designing treatment plans and holistic wellness programming for injured and healthy athletes alike. He holds a Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Pittsburgh and a Postgraduate fellowship in shoulder and elbow rehabilitation from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Value: $300
Donated by: [email protected]
Starting bid
Get ready for a lot of fun with your littles! Enjoy 4 weeks of classes at The Little Gym for 1 child, plus 4 admission tickets to Cloud House, an indoor playground for ages 0 to 7.
Value: $200
Donated by:
The Little Gym
Cloud House
Starting bid
Enjoy 6 single-child admission tickets to Cloud House, an indoor playground for ages 0 to 7.
Value: $180
Donated by: Cloud House https://cloudhouseaz.com/
Starting bid
Leo & Luca is a boutique playspace for children from birth to 5 that inspires imagination, promotes an independent spirit, cultivates friendship, and prioritizes connection between children and parents. Leo & Luca provides “community through play.”
Value: $125
Donated by: Leo & Luca
Starting bid
Discover the ease and convenience of meal prepping with Souper Cubes - featured on Shark Tank! Freeze food in perfect portions with Souper Cube's sturdy and reusable products.
Donated by: Souper Cubes (Michelle and Jake Sendowski)
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out with 3 hours of babysitting with a college age bee from Busy Bees Babysitting and a $100 gift card to a Maggiore Group restaurant (The Sicilian Butcher, The Italiano, Hash Kitchen, The Mexicano, The Delicatessen). The Maggiore Group gift card also comes with a signed Brunch King cookbook.
Value: $175
Donated by:
Busy Bees Babysitting
https://busybeesbabysitting.com/
The Maggiore Group
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful gift basket from Canine Wellness Center, including a gift certificate for a 2-hour consultation and PT session with one of their licensed veterinarians, dog treats, a dog toy, and travel coffee cups for walks and trips to the dog park.
Value: $375
Donated by: Danielle Skloven, DVM, CCRT, Canine Wellness Center
Starting bid
Does dinner time feel like a battle in your house? Are you stuck making the same things over and over just so your kid will eat? Maybe your kid eats well now, but you know that the toddler picky eating phase is around the corner and you don’t want to lose your adventurous eater. Stop scrolling and start getting answers with the Feeding Littles Toddler & Kid Course created for parents of kids 12 months -10 years of age.
Value: $89
Donated by: Megan McNamee MPH, RDN, Feeding Littles
Starting bid
It’s almost time for solid foods. You’ve read so much online about letting your baby feed themselves, but you don’t know where to start. You’re worried about allergens, safety and choking. You’re overwhelmed by all the information online and you feel like you’re going to “mess it all up.” Stop searching the internet and second guessing yourself. The Feeding Littles Infant Course is exactly what you need to feel excited and confident about this big step. Whether your baby has never had solid foods before or you’ve started with baby food and you want to move on to finger foods, this 2-hour course is for you.
Value: $79
Donated by: Megan McNamee MPH, RDN, Feeding Littles
Starting bid
This item is for one BioRePeel Facial at Ascension Skin by Sydney.
Value: $299
Donated by:
Ascension Skin by Sydney
https://www.ascensionskinco.com/
BioRePeelCl3® BLUE promotes an exfoliating action that amplifies the moisturizing effects of amino acids and vitamins. The action of amino acids and vitamins is also assisted by the lipophilic phase thanks to its filming and moisturizing action.
What does this treatment target?
🫐 Fine Lines & Wrinkles
🫐 Acne
🫐 Hyperpigmentation (dark spots)
🫐 Rosacea or reddened skin
🫐 Texture & Tone
How BioRePeelCl₃® BLUE works
The synergy of the individual components of BioRePeelCl3® BLUE restore the optimal physiological conditions of the skin making the product more than a classic cosmetic peel but a complete aesthetic treatment, ideal for any cosmetic need thanks to its exfoliating, beautifying and moisturizing action.
Active Ingredients
BioRePeelCl3® BLUE contains 30% Trichloroacetic Acid enhanced by an innovative and functional mixture of α-hydroxyacids, β-hydroxyacids, poly-hydroxyacids, amino acids and vitamins.
Starting bid
This item is a gift card for $150 towards services at SNG Hair Studio.
Value: $150
Donated by: Shana Nicole SNG Hair Studio at Ascension Lofts
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