AHECC Spring Silent Auction

This item is for one BioRePeel Facial at Ascension Skin by Sydney.





Value: $299

Donated by:

Ascension Skin by Sydney

https://www.ascensionskinco.com/





BioRePeelCl3® BLUE promotes an exfoliating action that amplifies the moisturizing effects of amino acids and vitamins. The action of amino acids and vitamins is also assisted by the lipophilic phase thanks to its filming and moisturizing action.

What does this treatment target?

🫐 Fine Lines & Wrinkles

🫐 Acne

🫐 Hyperpigmentation (dark spots)

🫐 Rosacea or reddened skin

🫐 Texture & Tone

How BioRePeelCl₃® BLUE works

The synergy of the individual components of BioRePeelCl3® BLUE restore the optimal physiological conditions of the skin making the product more than a classic cosmetic peel but a complete aesthetic treatment, ideal for any cosmetic need thanks to its exfoliating, beautifying and moisturizing action.

Active Ingredients

BioRePeelCl3® BLUE contains 30% Trichloroacetic Acid enhanced by an innovative and functional mixture of α-hydroxyacids, β-hydroxyacids, poly-hydroxyacids, amino acids and vitamins.