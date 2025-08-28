AHG Awards 2025-2026

For girls who completed the Get Out There Patch Program AND attended at least 3 AHG outdoor events this program year (June 1-May 31). If you need only a year arc because your daughter earned this patch last year, please select the "Year Arc" item and indicate which patch it's for.
For girls who earned this patch by participating in an event that brings attention to respecting life or by providing a service project for an organization whose mission/purpose demonstrates a desire to respect life, such as pregnancy resource centers, pro-life groups, and hospices. The Respect Life Patch Program requirements may be found in AHGresource. If you need only a year arc because your daughter earned this patch last year, please select the "Year Arc" item and indicate which patch it's for.
If girls only need a year arc for any patch earned previously, please select this item and indicate which patch it is for.
For adult lanyards or girls who have misplaced one.
Adult Members may earn this pin alongside the girls in their Troop by participating in the National Day of Service Event on the third Saturday of September. (In 2024, this was our Church Clean-Up Day)
Adult Members may earn this pin alongside girls by the troop participating in at least three service projects each year. Our troop has met this requirement for the 24-25 program year.
Adult Members can earn this pin alongside girls by participating in an event that brings attention to respecting life or by providing a service project for an organization whose mission/purpose demonstrates a desire to respect life, such as pregnancy resource centers, pro-life groups, and hospices.
Adult Members can earn this pin alongside girls after any level of participation in three AHG outdoor adventures.
The National Honor Troop Award (NHTA) can be earned by a Troop who meets the NHTA requirements at one of three levels (Ruby, Sapphire, or Diamond). The NHTA Adult Pin may be worn by any adult member of the troop. NOTE: Current Board Members will receive this pin if they do not already have the level achieved for the year. You may choose to purchase a duplicate, if desired.
Adult Members can earn this pin alongside girls by participating in the Wreaths Across America event.
Adults who volunteered in a weekly role are eligible to purchase previously earned years. The troop will award pins earned this year.
