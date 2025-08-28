AHG Awards 2025-2026

For girls who earned this patch by participating in an event that brings attention to respecting life or by providing a service project for an organization whose mission/purpose demonstrates a desire to respect life, such as pregnancy resource centers, pro-life groups, and hospices. The Respect Life Patch Program requirements may be found in AHGresource. If you need only a year arc because your daughter earned this patch last year, please select the "Year Arc" item and indicate which patch it's for.