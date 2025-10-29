AHG Dues and Uniform Packages

Offered by
About this shop
Dues are per girl. They cover 3 badges, 1 patch, 1 service star and classroom supplies.
This covers one patch and classroom supplies
Pathfinders do not earn badges, they earn beads. This comes with all the beads they need.
Everything above with the addition of the book. The book is if you'd like to follow along in class and work extra at home.
Class A is the formal uniform, required for meetings.This comes with vest, neckerchief, and insignia. You would need to purchase your own white polo to complete this uniform.
Comes with everything above with the addition of a white polo and handbook. The book is if you'd like to follow along in class and work extra at home.
This is for informal events, it is not "required" but encouraged when Class A isn't required.
Class A is the formal uniform, required for meetings. Comes with vest, neckerchief, and insignia.You would need to purchase your own white polo to complete this uniform.
Comes with everything above with the addition of a white polo and handbook.The book is if you'd like to follow along in class and work extra at home.
Class A is the formal uniform, required for meetings.Sash with insignia for both pioneer and patriot levels. For pioneer level you would need to purchase your own white polo. For patriot level you would need to purchase your own red polo.
Comes with everything above with the addition of the white polo and handbook. The book is if you'd like to follow along in class and work extra at home.
Includes everything in the sash package in addition to the red polo and handbook. The book is if you'd like to follow along in class and work extra at home.
The handbook can be used to track progress at meetings or to do badges at home. Not a required purchase, but beneficial.
The handbook can be used to track progress at meetings or to do badges at home. Not a required purchase, but beneficial.
Class A is the formal uniform, required for meetings. this is for leaders only, adult members do not need this shirt.Includes insignia.
Your scout can match her doll!
