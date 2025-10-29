Offered by

AHG Dues and Uniform Packages

Dues- Tenderheart, Explorer, Pioneer and Patriot
Dues- Tenderheart, Explorer, Pioneer and Patriot
$38

Dues are per girl. They cover 3 badges, 1 patch, 1 service star and classroom supplies.

Dues- Pathfinder
Dues- Pathfinder
$24

This covers one patch and classroom supplies

Class A- Pathfinder shirt with beads
Class A- Pathfinder shirt with beads
$24

Pathfinders do not earn badges, they earn beads. This comes with all the beads they need.

Class A- Pathfinder with book
Class A- Pathfinder with book
$32

Everything above with the addition of the book. The book is if you'd like to follow along in class and work extra at home.

Class A- Tenderheart Vest
Class A- Tenderheart Vest
$37

Class A is the formal uniform, required for meetings.This comes with vest, neckerchief, and insignia. You would need to purchase your own white polo to complete this uniform.

Class A- Tenderheart with book
Class A- Tenderheart with book
$85

Comes with everything above with the addition of a white polo and handbook. The book is if you'd like to follow along in class and work extra at home.

Class B- Tenderheart
Class B- Tenderheart
$16

This is for informal events, it is not "required" but encouraged when Class A isn't required.

Class A- Explorer vest
Class A- Explorer vest
$37

Class A is the formal uniform, required for meetings. Comes with vest, neckerchief, and insignia.You would need to purchase your own white polo to complete this uniform.

Class A- Explorer with book
Class A- Explorer with book
$85

Comes with everything above with the addition of a white polo and handbook.The book is if you'd like to follow along in class and work extra at home.

Class B- Explorer
Class B- Explorer
$16

This is for informal events, it is not "required" but encouraged when Class A isn't required.

Class A- Pioneer/Patriot Sash
Class A- Pioneer/Patriot Sash
$18

Class A is the formal uniform, required for meetings.Sash with insignia for both pioneer and patriot levels. For pioneer level you would need to purchase your own white polo. For patriot level you would need to purchase your own red polo.

Class A- Pinoeer with book
Class A- Pinoeer with book
$67

Comes with everything above with the addition of the white polo and handbook. The book is if you'd like to follow along in class and work extra at home.

Class B- Pioneer
Class B- Pioneer
$16

This is for informal events, it is not "required" but encouraged when Class A isn't required.

Class A- Patriot with book
Class A- Patriot with book
$67

Includes everything in the sash package in addition to the red polo and handbook. The book is if you'd like to follow along in class and work extra at home.

Class B- Patriot
Class B- Patriot
$16

This is for informal events, it is not "required" but encouraged when Class A isn't required.

Handbook- Tenderheart/Explorer
Handbook- Tenderheart/Explorer
$20

The handbook can be used to track progress at meetings or to do badges at home. Not a required purchase, but beneficial.

Handbook- Pioneer/Patriot
Handbook- Pioneer/Patriot
$20

The handbook can be used to track progress at meetings or to do badges at home. Not a required purchase, but beneficial.

Class A-Leader Shirt
Class A-Leader Shirt
$40

Class A is the formal uniform, required for meetings. this is for leaders only, adult members do not need this shirt.Includes insignia.

Class B- Leader shirt
Class B- Leader shirt
$17

This is for informal events, it is not "required" but encouraged when Class A isn't required.

Doll Uniform- Pathfinder
Doll Uniform- Pathfinder
$17

Your scout can match her doll!

Doll Uniform- Tenderheart/Explorer
Doll Uniform- Tenderheart/Explorer
$26

Your scout can match her doll!

Doll Uniform- Pioneer/Patriot
Doll Uniform- Pioneer/Patriot
$19

Your scout can match her doll!

