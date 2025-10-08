AHG Fall Camp

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About this event
This is to pay for all Adults & Girls staying over night for camping and attending day camp the following day. There is no increased price since campsites were payed for with a donation. Each ticket pays for 1 person.
This is to pay for all Adults & Girls planning on eating food at day camp and being under the covered kitchen space while in attendance. Each ticket pays for 1 person.
This is for all Adults & Girls planning on attending day camp, but are bringing their own food. Each ticket pays for 1 person.
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