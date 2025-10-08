American Heritage Girls TroopWA9208

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American Heritage Girls TroopWA9208

About this event

AHG Fall Camp

12245 Tilley Rd SW

Olympia, WA 98512, USA

Overnight Camping
$20

This is to pay for all Adults & Girls staying over night for camping and attending day camp the following day. There is no increased price since campsites were payed for with a donation. Each ticket pays for 1 person.

Day Camp
$20

This is to pay for all Adults & Girls planning on eating food at day camp and being under the covered kitchen space while in attendance. Each ticket pays for 1 person.

Day Camp (NO FOOD)
$5

This is for all Adults & Girls planning on attending day camp, but are bringing their own food. Each ticket pays for 1 person.

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