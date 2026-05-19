AHG Summer Events

Hosted by
About this event
A day of enrichment, in collaboration with our American Heritage Girls troop, but open to all GH’s families (boys and girls alike!). For our AHG girls this day will give them a chance to earn their Dawn of our Country badge through completing rotations that will cover each of the requirements. For GH’s families not in AHG, you will be invited to complete the same rotations (broken down by age) and learn a ton of great information about the founding of our county and the freedoms we hold dear, while completing fun engaging activities along the way. For our younger kiddos (9 and under/tender hearts) rotations will run from 9am-11:30am; kids ages 9-12 (Explorers) will have rotations from 12pm - 4pm; and our 12 and up group (Pi-Pas) will have rotations opened from 9am-4pm. You are not required to complete all of your rotations; you can do as many or as few as you wish. Each rotation will be self-contained set up to be completed with parental assistance. All needed materials will be provided, so registration will be required for proper headcounts. There will be no cost for this event. The day will end with a special flag retirement ceremony at our fire pit area directly following the closing of the rotations.
A summer book club reading through the classic 1943 children’s historical fiction “Johnny Tremain” by Esther Forbes. “Set in Boston during the American Revolution. The story follows a talented, arrogant silversmith apprentice whose life changes after a hand injury, leading him to become a messenger for the Sons of Liberty and witness key events like the Boston Tea Party and the Battle of Lexington.” This would be an ideal independent read for ages 10+, or a great summer family read-aloud for younger ones. The idea is to read the book at your own pace over the summer and then on August 5th to meet together at Grateful Hearts from 10am - 1pm to talk about the book and do some fun activities, skits, crafts, and making a sweet treat all themed around the American Revolution. Come wearing your favorite red, white, and blue attire! This will be a free event, but you will need to obtain a copy of the book on your own. Registration will be posted with the summer registration link and is required so we will have proper headcounts for supplies.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!