AHG Summer Events

A day of enrichment, in collaboration with our American Heritage Girls troop, but open to all GH’s families (boys and girls alike!). For our AHG girls this day will give them a chance to earn their Dawn of our Country badge through completing rotations that will cover each of the requirements. For GH’s families not in AHG, you will be invited to complete the same rotations (broken down by age) and learn a ton of great information about the founding of our county and the freedoms we hold dear, while completing fun engaging activities along the way. For our younger kiddos (9 and under/tender hearts) rotations will run from 9am-11:30am; kids ages 9-12 (Explorers) will have rotations from 12pm - 4pm; and our 12 and up group (Pi-Pas) will have rotations opened from 9am-4pm. You are not required to complete all of your rotations; you can do as many or as few as you wish. Each rotation will be self-contained set up to be completed with parental assistance. All needed materials will be provided, so registration will be required for proper headcounts. There will be no cost for this event. The day will end with a special flag retirement ceremony at our fire pit area directly following the closing of the rotations.