AHG VA1318 Shop

If you have more than one girl member to pay troop dues for you may select to add the number of troop dues to cart and then add girl member names in the form that will follow.
Troop Due are $80 per girl. This fee covers one faith award per level, unit badges, troop activity patches, 10 at-home badges, and 10 service stars per program year. Choose this partial payment option if you would like to break up your troop dues into multiple payments.
Fundraising buyout is $5/wreath at 25 wreath/girl member goal. If you have received an invoice to pay reminder of fundraising goal, select the total number of wreaths you are buying out.
When paying for AHG Store Orders purchased through the troop, please select the quantity as your total bill. Example: you owe $87 for uniform start up package; you would select 87 at the quantity to purchase.
*Uniforms, handbooks, badges, service stars etc.
**If your order is greater than 100 please check out twice. 100 is the max allowed.
