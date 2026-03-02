AHIVOY "Bid To Play" Online Auction

I have the honor of being the head winemaker at Testry Family Estate for the past 6 years. I am thrilled to be playing in the AHIVOY benefit tournament. I'm naturally competitive, but this tournament is all about raising money for our amazing vineyard stewards. (Winning would be a nice bonus!)



This lot includes a team of three golfers to play 18-holes on a team alongside this winemaker at the AHIVOY Benefit Golf Tournament, a cart, a bucket of balls for the range, and a BBQ lunch from Van Ebert Brewing Company.