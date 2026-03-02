Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon Y Comunidad (AHIVOY)

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Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon Y Comunidad (AHIVOY)

About this event

AHIVOY "Bid To Play" Online Auction

Winemaker Tiffany Test From Testry Family Estate item
Winemaker Tiffany Test From Testry Family Estate item
Winemaker Tiffany Test From Testry Family Estate item
Winemaker Tiffany Test From Testry Family Estate
$500

Starting bid

I have the honor of being the head winemaker at Testry Family Estate for the past 6 years. I am thrilled to be playing in the AHIVOY benefit tournament. I'm naturally competitive, but this tournament is all about raising money for our amazing vineyard stewards. (Winning would be a nice bonus!)

This lot includes a team of three golfers to play 18-holes on a team alongside this winemaker at the AHIVOY Benefit Golf Tournament, a cart, a bucket of balls for the range, and a BBQ lunch from Van Ebert Brewing Company.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!