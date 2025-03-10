AFRICAN HERITAGE MONTH 2025 SPONSORSHIP DECK

Exdusive naming rights for one flagship event (e.g. [Sponsor Name] Presents African Heritage Gala"). premium advertising across all event materials, on-stage recognition. and 15 VIP tickets to ALL events.
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$20,000
All Gold Sponsor benefits + full-page Ad in gala event pogram, branding on stage, pr«nium vendor booth at festival. and 10 total VIP tickets.
GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$10,000
All Silver berpfits + half-page Ad in the gala event program. VIP seating at the Gala, name recogruton in media releases, and 6 total VIP tckets.
SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$5,000
All Bronze Sponsor benefits + quarter-page Ad in African Heritage Gala program. Logo placement on banners, and 4 total VIP tickets.
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP
$2,500
Logo placernent on event website. social media promotion and event program recognition. 2 VIP tickets to one event
PRESENTING SPONSOR
$25,000
All Legacy Sponsor + premium recognitön in event marketing, exdusive recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies and invitation to crivate networking reception.
LEGACY SPONSOR
$10,000
All Heritage Leader benefits + sponsor feature article on ALC's website and logo placernent on select promotional rnaterials.
HERITAGE LEADER SPONSOR
$5,000
All Cultural Ambassador benefits + featured sponsor highlight in ALC newsletter and event video acknowkdgtnents.
CULTURAL AMBASSADOR SPONSOR
$3,000
All Community Builder benefits + narne recognition in official event press releases, recognition on banners at event venues.
COMMUNITY BUILDER SPONSOR
$1,000
Name recognitbn in African Heritage Gala program booklet, social media acknowledgment, and verbal recognition at all events.
