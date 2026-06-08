Ahmed Shriners

Hosted by

Ahmed Shriners

About this event

Ahmed Shriners: R Thomas Peters Golf Scramble

125 Chocolay Downs Golf Dr

Marquette, MI 49855, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Two (2) foursomes of golf

Exclusive recognition gift

Corporate banner displayed at event

Business Display allowed on 1st Hole

Includes Double Hole Sponsor Perks

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

One (1) foursome of golf

Exclusive recognition gift

Corporate banner displayed at event

Includes Hole Sponsorship Perks

Cart Sponsor
$500

Limit - 2

Corporate Signage on all carts

Logo placement promo materials

Hole Sponsor
$250

Corporate Sign on one hole

Logo placement on promo materials

Team Entry
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes green fees, cart, and lunch at the first hole.

Add a donation for Ahmed Shriners

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