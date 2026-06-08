Ahmed Shriners: R Thomas Peters Golf Scramble

About this event
Two (2) foursomes of golf
Exclusive recognition gift
Corporate banner displayed at event
Business Display allowed on 1st Hole
Includes Double Hole Sponsor Perks
One (1) foursome of golf
Exclusive recognition gift
Corporate banner displayed at event
Includes Hole Sponsorship Perks
Limit - 2
Corporate Signage on all carts
Logo placement promo materials
Corporate Sign on one hole
Logo placement on promo materials
Includes green fees, cart, and lunch at the first hole.
$
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