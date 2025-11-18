Hosted by

AHOP's Giving Tuesday Silent Auction!

4 Hours of Public Relations Consultation! item
4 Hours of Public Relations Consultation!
$60

Starting bid

Want to talk PR strategy? Need help with a press release? Perhaps a one-on-one preparation for an interview? These are a few of the options during your 4-hour consultation with Adala PR Founder and Principal Publicist Rasha Almulaiki!

Large 9'x12' Quinceañera mural on canvas item
Large 9'x12' Quinceañera mural on canvas
$50

Starting bid

Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran this original backdrop was featured in the La Carpa Production of Perdidos en Nuestras Raíces // Lost in our Roots


Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.


All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.

Large 9'x12' The house of Pedro Linare mural on canvas item
Large 9'x12' The house of Pedro Linare mural on canvas
$50

Starting bid

Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran this original backdrop was featured in the La Carpa Production of ¡Brilla! El Despertar del Alebrije en Mi // Glow! The Awakening of the Alebrijes in Me. This is a depiction of the Mexican artist Pedro Linares' house in Mexico City. Linare was the creator of Alebrijes.


Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.


All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.

Large 9'x12' Latino America mural on canvas item
Large 9'x12' Latino America mural on canvas
$50

Starting bid

Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran. This original backdrop was used in La Carpa's first production of Mucho Gusto, Nice to Meet You!


Please note that these are wall-sized backdrops/murals on canvas and may have some small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.


All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.

6'x2' Painting on canvas item
6'x2' Painting on canvas
$30

Starting bid

Designed and painted by Detroit artist Elton Monroy Duran. This original piece was used in the La Carpa Teen Ensemble's production of ¡Brilla! El Despertar del Alebrije en Mi // Glow! The Awakening of the Alebrijes in Me


Please note that this canvas and may have some curling and/or small tears or holes around the edges from use in the production.


All proceeds from this sale will directly support the La Carpa Teen Ensemble.

Small business financial start up package item
Small business financial start up package
$100

Starting bid

Get your business finances on track with expert support from Two Step Business Services! This package includes 4.5 hours of personalized consulting — from discovery to setup and training — plus a full QuickBooks or similar accounting system setup tailored to your business. You’ll leave with organized books, streamlined systems, and a clear financial picture. Value: $1,500


Bonus: Enjoy 15% off any ongoing Two Step services for your first year, including bookkeeping, payroll, HR, or special projects.

3 hours of Public Speaking, Audition, or Directing consult! item
3 hours of Public Speaking, Audition, or Directing consult!
$40

Starting bid

Work with AHOP Co-Director Sherrine Azab in any of the above areas. Get a one-on-one coaching session for a presentation or audition. Or perhaps you want an outside eye at a rehearsal to give feedback? Maybe you just need a sounding board for a theater project you're working on. Whatever it is, Sherrine is a great cheerleader!

3D art piece by Joyce Melander Smith item
3D art piece by Joyce Melander Smith
$75

Starting bid

Mixed media sculpture by New Mexico artist Joyce Melander Smith.


Wood veneer over gator board, with kimono fabric, wool, and glass beads. 2010


"Using a variety of processes such as weaving, crochet, embroidery and sewing, the artist’s intricately assembled sculptures carry traditional craft methods into the context of fine art"

Private lesson with Maestro Michael Ibrahim item
Private lesson with Maestro Michael Ibrahim
$75

Starting bid

Experience a private music lesson with the incredible Founder and Music Director of the National Arab Orchestra, Michael Ibrahim!

Audio Studio Time + Mix & Master! item
Audio Studio Time + Mix & Master!
$100

Starting bid

2 hours of recording time with kAyV Studios plus mix and mastering of your project!

Headshot photo shoot with Joseph Presents! item
Headshot photo shoot with Joseph Presents!
$100

Starting bid

Probably time for a new headshot or professional photo, right? Get it done with Joseph Presents a Detroit-based photgrapher & videographer with national campaign and commercial experience. Great for weddings and specialized shoots too!

2 Tickets to Shucked at the Fisher Theater on 12/26 item
2 Tickets to Shucked at the Fisher Theater on 12/26
$25

Starting bid

Shucked is a musical about a small-town girl named Maizy who travels from her isolated community to Tampa, Florida, to save the town's lifeblood—its corn crop—which has mysteriously started to die


These two tickets are for the 7:30pm performance on 12/26

Website consultation with Front-End Developer Vanessa Feil! item
Website consultation with Front-End Developer Vanessa Feil!
$40

Starting bid

Level up your online presence with a custom website package built just for you!
This service includes a free 60-minute consultation — covering goals, design style, and functionality — to plan out a professionally built website tailored to your needs.


Bonus: Enjoy 30–50% off the final website build, depending on the scale of your project.


You’ll walk away with a modern, responsive site that’s clean, fast, and ready to launch. Value varies by project size.

