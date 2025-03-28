Atascadero Athletic Booster Club

Atascadero Athletic Booster Club

AHS Athletic Booster Membership Packages for 2025-26

ULTIMATE Fan - Solo - (No Parking)
$225

• 1 Adult Pass for All Seasons & All Sports
• 1 Football Meal Card (valid for 5 meals)
• 1 Premium Pompom

• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing


** Does NOT include Reserved Parking for Football (reduced price)

ULTIMATE Fan - Duo (No Parking - price reduced)
$400

• 2 Adult Passes for All Seasons & All Sports
• 2 Football Meal Cards (each valid for 5 meals0)
• 2 Reserved Stadium Seats
• 2 Premium Pompoms

• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing


** Does NOT include Reserved Parking for Football (reduced price)

ULTIMATE Fan - Squad - (No Parking - price reduced)
$650

• 4 Adult Passes for All Seasons & All Sports
• 4 Football Meal Cards (each valid for 5 meals)
• 4 Reserved Stadium Seats
• 4 Premium Pompoms

• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing


** Does NOT include Reserved Parking for Football (reduced price)

Football - Solo - (No Parking)
$150

• 1 Adult Punch Card for Five Football Games
• 1 Football Meal Card (valid for 5 meals)
• 1 Premium Pompom

• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing


** Does NOT include Reserved Parking for Football (reduced price)

Football - Duo - (No Parking - price reduced)
$240

• 2 Adult Punch Cards for Five Football Games
• 2 Football Meal Cards (Each valid for 5 meals)
• 2 Reserved Stadium Seats
• 2 Premium Pompoms

• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing


** Does NOT include Reserved Parking for Football (reduced price)

Football - Squad - (No Parking - price reduced)
$400

• 4 Adult Punch Cards for Five Football Games
• 4 Football Meal Cards (each valid for 5 meals)
• 4 Reserved Stadium Seats
• 4 Premium Pompoms

• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing


** Does NOT include Reserved Parking for Football (reduced price)

All Sports Game Pass - Solo
$200

• 1 Adult Pass for All Seasons & All Sports
• 1 Premium Pompom

• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing

All Sports Game Pass - Duo
$325

• 2 Adult Passes for All Seasons & All Sports
• 2 Premium Pompoms

• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing

All Sports Game Pass - Squad
$575

• 4 Adult Passes for All Seasons & All Sports
• 4 Premium Pompoms

• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership (Adults only)
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing

10 Game Punch Card - Solo
$150

• 1 Adult 10 Game Punch Card to Any Sport
• 1 Premium Pompom

• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing

10 Game Punch Card - Duo
$225

• 2 Adult 10 Game Punch Cards to Any Sport
• 2 Premium Pompoms

• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing

10 Game Punch Card - Squad
$350

• 4 Adult 10 Game Punch Cards to Any Sport
• 4 Premium Pompoms

• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing

Athletic Booster Membership Only
$100

• 1 Booster Membership
• Boosters Member Decal
• Program Listing

1 Reserved Seat
$50

• 1 Reserved Seat without pre-paid admission •
• Home football games only
• Must have a booster membership to purchase

1 Reserved Seat &1 Five Football Game Punch Card
$85

• 1 Reserved Seat
• 1 Adult Punch Card for Five Football Games •
• Home football games only, Punch card excludes CIF
• Must have a booster membership to purchase

1 Child/Senior - Football Games Punch Card
$20

• 1 Child/Senior Punch Card for Five Football Games
• 20% Savings!
• Home football games only, excludes CIF
• Must have a booster membership to purchase

1 Child/Senior - 10 Game Punch Card
$40

1 Child/Senior Punch Card for Ten Games to Any Sport (20% Savings!)(Home football games only, excludes CIF)
* Must have a booster membership to purchase *

1 Child/Senior - All Sports Game Pass
$80

1 Child/Senior - Season Pass to All Sports (20% Savings)
(Home football games only, excludes CIF)
* Must have a booster membership to purchase *

