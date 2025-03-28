AHS Athletic Booster Membership Packages for 2025-26

Hosted by
About this event
• 1 Adult Pass for All Seasons & All Sports
• 1 Football Meal Card (valid for 5 meals)
• 1 Premium Pompom
• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing
** Does NOT include Reserved Parking for Football (reduced price)
• 2 Adult Passes for All Seasons & All Sports
• 2 Football Meal Cards (each valid for 5 meals0)
• 2 Reserved Stadium Seats
• 2 Premium Pompoms
• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing
** Does NOT include Reserved Parking for Football (reduced price)
• 4 Adult Passes for All Seasons & All Sports
• 4 Football Meal Cards (each valid for 5 meals)
• 4 Reserved Stadium Seats
• 4 Premium Pompoms
• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing
** Does NOT include Reserved Parking for Football (reduced price)
• 1 Adult Punch Card for Five Football Games
• 1 Football Meal Card (valid for 5 meals)
• 1 Premium Pompom
• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing
** Does NOT include Reserved Parking for Football (reduced price)
• 2 Adult Punch Cards for Five Football Games
• 2 Football Meal Cards (Each valid for 5 meals)
• 2 Reserved Stadium Seats
• 2 Premium Pompoms
• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing
** Does NOT include Reserved Parking for Football (reduced price)
• 4 Adult Punch Cards for Five Football Games
• 4 Football Meal Cards (each valid for 5 meals)
• 4 Reserved Stadium Seats
• 4 Premium Pompoms
• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing
** Does NOT include Reserved Parking for Football (reduced price)
• 1 Adult Pass for All Seasons & All Sports
• 1 Premium Pompom
• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing
• 2 Adult Passes for All Seasons & All Sports
• 2 Premium Pompoms
• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing
• 4 Adult Passes for All Seasons & All Sports
• 4 Premium Pompoms
• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership (Adults only)
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing
• 1 Adult 10 Game Punch Card to Any Sport
• 1 Premium Pompom
• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing
• 2 Adult 10 Game Punch Cards to Any Sport
• 2 Premium Pompoms
• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing
• 4 Adult 10 Game Punch Cards to Any Sport
• 4 Premium Pompoms
• 1 Greyhound swag bag
• 1 Booster Membership
• Booster Member Decal
• Program Listing
• 1 Booster Membership
• Boosters Member Decal
• Program Listing
• 1 Reserved Seat without pre-paid admission •
• Home football games only
• Must have a booster membership to purchase
• 1 Reserved Seat
• 1 Adult Punch Card for Five Football Games •
• Home football games only, Punch card excludes CIF
• Must have a booster membership to purchase
• 1 Child/Senior Punch Card for Five Football Games
• 20% Savings!
• Home football games only, excludes CIF
• Must have a booster membership to purchase
1 Child/Senior Punch Card for Ten Games to Any Sport (20% Savings!)(Home football games only, excludes CIF)
* Must have a booster membership to purchase *
1 Child/Senior - Season Pass to All Sports (20% Savings)
(Home football games only, excludes CIF)
* Must have a booster membership to purchase *
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!