AHS Band Banquet Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
So, you’ve got game, right? Or, do you just think you have game? Well, whether you have game and know it or you just want the world to think you do, then this is for you! With these three neon signs hanging in your space, you can be prepared to hear your friends say “No way bruh. Dat’s some dope game gear!” Or when your grandparents visit, your grandma will walk in and say “Not gonna lie – no cap – this is more cracked than my bridge club. Your drip is giving yeet energy. 6-7 fire, all day, err-day!!!”
Includes: 3 neon signs - Joker, Dragon/dice and Gamer
Retail Value: $101.00
Starting bid
How many times have you woken up, pulled up your Insta-X-book feed just to realize it’s Mother’s Day and you have forgotten to get anything for your sainted mother? Again! Well, not this year! Get your Mom (or maternal figure) some sweet swag now and hide it under your pillow until Mother’s Day arrives. She will be so impressed that you actually remembered her on her special day, and let’s face it, she really is the best mom and deserves this and so much more. This can be the beginning of your road to redemption with her and lay the groundwork for great times ahead. Besides that, I think I overheard her saying that if you actually get her something for Mother’s Day without being reminded that she may get you a new car for your birthday! Probably not, but you never know and this is the first step to finding out.
Includes: Cross pendant necklace, Mom keychain, Music note brooch, Mamacita hat, Candle, and Torchy's gift card good for two dinners
Retail Value: $88.00
Starting bid
What is a “movie night” to you? Is it a night at home with family or friends, sitting in your favorite chair, curled up with some soda and boxes of your favorite candy? Or is it going out to a theater to see a new release? Either way, this has you covered! You can enjoy a movie at home with these sodas and candy, or you can take these 4 movie passes to Look Cinema and go watch a new release with up to 3 of your closest friends. The hardest part is to choose who you will get to go with you.
Includes: 4 passes to Look Cinema, 4 boxes of candy 2 sodas
Retail Value: $70.00
Starting bid
So maybe the stars aligned, the vibes clicked just right, and you found yourself staring at this basket. It’s not just a basket, it’s tap of the breaks to slow you down and let go of the hustle and bustle of today. That’s no coincidence—that’s the universe doing its thing. This little bundle of joy isn’t about what’s inside so much as how it makes you feel, man. Right-on? This basket is all about letting the groovy energy flow, and remembering that life doesn’t have to be a nonstop hustle. One minute you’re stressed about the world, the next you’re feeling peaceful, centered, and oddly optimistic about everything. That’s the magic. Science can’t explain it. Neither should you try. Peace, love, and seriously excellent vibes, man.
Includes: Canvas record poster, 2 Trippin’ Tin signs, Lava lamp, Blue mushroom lamp, Disco ball
Retail Value: $146.00
Starting bid
4 Summer Season Swim Passes – Arlington Aquatics
Dive into summer fun with this fantastic Arlington Aquatics package! This gift certificate is redeemable for four (4) Summer Season Swim Passes, giving you access to refreshing aquatic fun throughout the season.
✅ Valid Dates: May 29, 2026 – September 7, 2026
✅ Use: Admits holders during normal public swim hours
✅ Flexibility: Certificate may be exchanged for season swim passes
✅ Perfect for: Families, friends, or anyone looking to cool off and enjoy summer
Whether you’re planning pool days with the kids, relaxing weekend swims, or a season full of splash-filled memories, this package offers outstanding value and summer-long enjoyment.
Retail Value: $240.00
Starting bid
Settle in and treat yourself with this delightful Cozy Comforts Gift Basket, filled with delicious goodies perfect for relaxing moments at home.
This basket includes a thoughtfully curated mix of:
Whether you’re gifting it to a friend, a teacher, or keeping it for yourself, this basket is ideal for cozy mornings, thoughtful hosting, or a well‑deserved treat.
✨ Perfect for anyone who loves comfort, coffee, and a little sweetness.
Retail Value: $60.00
Donated by The Percussion Section
Starting bid
Indulge in a beautifully curated assortment of savory and sweet treats, perfect for entertaining or an elevated night at home. This charcuterie‑inspired collection features artisan crackers and toast crisps, briny green olives, flavorful pepper jelly, gourmet mustard, and a selection of cured salami. Sweet accents include chocolate‑drizzled popcorn and dried citrus slices for the perfect balance of flavors.
The set is completed with a stylish serving board and spreader, making it ready to enjoy or gift right away. Thoughtfully assembled and visually stunning, this basket is ideal for food lovers, hosts, or anyone who appreciates effortless gourmet flair.
Perfect for: date nights, small gatherings, housewarming gifts, or holiday entertaining.
Retail Value: $75.00
Donated by The Percussion Section
Starting bid
Indulge in a thoughtfully curated gourmet assortment perfect for entertaining or enjoying a cozy night in. This elegant spread features premium European-inspired snacks, including fig & olive crisps, artisan breadsticks, and three-cheese breadsticks—ideal for pairing with the rich French tapenade and natural olives.
Sweet touches include soft-dried pears and peaches for a delightful contrast of flavors. Completing the experience is a beautiful gold-toned cheese knife set and charcuterie board, making this collection as stylish as it is delicious.
Perfect for food lovers, hosts, or anyone who enjoys elevated snacking—this basket brings charm, flavor, and a touch of elegance to any occasion.
Retail Value: $75.00
Donated by The Percussion Section
Starting bid
This beautiful, one‑of‑a‑kind charcuterie board was handcrafted by Mason Ressl’s grandfather from a tree grown right here in Arlington—making it a meaningful keepsake with deep local roots and timeless craftsmanship.
Paired with a thoughtfully curated selection of gourmet treats, this set is ready to impress at any gathering. The assortment includes flaky cocoa baton wafer cookies, cheddar cheese sticks, blueberry poppyseed crisps, artisan gluten‑free fig and sunflower seed crackers, garlic‑jalapeño stuffed olives, candied pecans, organic guava fruit spread, and organic raw honey. Whether used for entertaining or as a heartfelt gift, this collection combines local history, rustic charm, and delicious flavors into a truly memorable auction item.
Retail Value: $100.00
Donated by The Percussion Section
Starting bid
Start the morning (or any cozy moment) right with this inviting collection of comforting treats. This basket features ground coffee from Salter Bros. Coffee, alongside a flavorful mix of bakery‑inspired favorites including tart cherry scones mix, almond biscotti cookies, and cinnamon sugar French breakfast puffs. Sweet additions like chocolate‑covered espresso beans, a Polar Bear hot cocoa treat, and a can of “Stardust” beverage add an extra touch of fun and indulgence.
Whether enjoyed as a slow morning ritual, a thoughtful gift, or a weekend brunch accompaniment, this breakfast‑themed assortment is full of comforting flavors and café‑style charm.
Retail Value: $60.00
Donated by The Percussion Section
Starting bid
Experience the best of Grand Prairie with this exciting collection of local attractions and experiences! This basket is packed with passes, flyers, and fun keepsakes highlighting some of the area’s most popular destinations—perfect for families, date nights, and weekend adventurers.
Included are opportunities to enjoy thrilling waterpark fun at Epic Waters, outdoor excitement at Lone Star Park and Traders Village, family‑friendly entertainment venues, live events, and interactive attractions throughout Grand Prairie. The basket also features a “Visit Grand Prairie, Texas” postcard and themed souvenirs, making it both a memorable gift and an invitation to explore all that the city has to offer.
Whether you’re a longtime resident or looking for new ways to enjoy the community, this basket is your gateway to unforgettable Grand Prairie fun!
Retail Value: $650.00
Starting bid
Perfect for the classroom or a true Texas Rangers fan, this generously filled Texas Rangers Teacher Bag combines school‑ready functionality with team pride.
The set is anchored by a spacious canvas tote featuring a Texas Rangers–themed Very Hungry Caterpillar design, ideal for carrying books, supplies, or game‑day essentials. Inside and alongside the bag includes a variety of apparel and accessories, featuring an adult small shirt, an XL Hawaiian‑style shirt, a baseball cap, and a small purse—great for everyday use or game days. Practical items like a themed lunchbox add functionality, while baseball fans will especially appreciate the framed baseball cards and a 2010 pennant scoreboard replica, making this collection part fan gear, part sports memorabilia.
Retail Value: $50.00
Starting bid
Cheer on the Texas Rangers together with this exciting Texas Rangers Family Pack, perfect for a memorable day at the ballpark!
This incredible bundle includes four Texas Rangers game tickets, making it ideal for a family or group outing. Fans will also receive two Rangers caps, a commemorative “The Hug” final out item, and a Rangers bobblehead to celebrate team history. Game‑day spirit continues with a rally towel and a full lineup of apparel: two XL shirts, one large shirt, and one youth shirt, ensuring something for everyone.
Whether you’re creating lifelong memories at the stadium or showing off your Rangers pride year‑round, this family‑friendly package is a home run for fans of all ages.
Retail Value: $240.00
Starting bid
Get growing with this well‑rounded Garden Starter Essentials Basket, donated by The Tuba Section, is perfect for anyone eager to dig in and enjoy the outdoors. Thoughtfully curated for comfort and convenience, this basket includes everything needed to plant, tend, and nurture a garden with ease.
Inside you’ll find a large flower pot paired with potting soil, a watering can with a spray wand, and essential hand tools including a trowel, hand rake, and pruning shears. Three pairs of gardening gloves and a cushioned garden knee pad help make every task more comfortable, while a handy towel adds a practical finishing touch. A $20 Green’s gift card is included so the winner can choose plants or extras to complete their garden.
Perfect for beginners, seasoned gardeners, or anyone who enjoys time outdoors, this basket is a fresh and functional addition to any home.
Retail Value: $80.00
Starting bid
Show off your Dallas pride with this action‑packed Sports Swag Bag, loaded with fan favorites from across the Metroplex! Perfect for game days, watch parties, or any devoted Texas sports enthusiast.
This bag includes a Dallas Cowboys car flag and journal for showing team spirit at home or on the go, along with a Michael Young bobblehead for Texas baseball fans. You’ll also find a UT baseball cap, a Dallas Mavericks foam finger for cheering loud and proud, and Dallas Stars gear—including a hockey puck, rally towel, and keychain—to round out this ultimate collection.
With representation from multiple beloved teams, this bag is a must‑have for any Dallas‑area sports fan who loves to rep their teams year‑round.
Retail Value: $40.00
Starting bid
Pack your bags and get ready for the Big Apple! The Color Guard Basket: Get Ready for New York! is a stylish and cozy collection designed to celebrate travel excitement and city vibes.
This basket features New York–themed essentials including a chic zipper pouch, coordinating tote, and a New York keychain—perfect for showing off city pride on the go. Coffee lovers will enjoy Illy blend coffee paired with a coffee press, vanilla bean syrup, and two syrup dispensers, all beautifully arranged on a ceramic tray. A candle and cup round out the set, creating the perfect setup for relaxing mornings or winding down after a long rehearsal or travel day.
Whether anticipating a New York trip or simply dreaming big, this basket is a thoughtful and energized celebration of adventure—perfect for any Color Guard supporter or city‑loving bidder.
Retail Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Celebrate the year in style with this thoughtfully curated Decorate for All Seasons Basket, packed with festive décor for multiple holidays and occasions. This collection makes it easy to refresh your home throughout the year with just the right seasonal touch.
Included are a winter wreath for cozy cold‑weather charm, Valentine’s wall art to share the love, and a cheerful Easter wreath to welcome spring. Summer and patriotic fun are covered with a 4th of July koozie and a 250th anniversary star, while a Veterans‑themed Yeti cup featuring a baseball adds a meaningful and practical keepsake. Rounding out the basket is a Halloween candle, perfect for setting a spooky‑cozy mood in the fall.
From winter through Halloween and everything in between, this basket helps your home stay festive all year long—no extra shopping required!
All items donated by craft fair vendors.
Retail Value: $90.00
Starting bid
Warm, inviting, and perfect for relaxing moments, this cozy indulgence set pairs comforting scents with rich coffee flavors.
Included are two Double Dog Candles, known for their warm glow and inviting fragrances, creating the perfect atmosphere for any space. Coffee lovers will enjoy hazelnut coffee and Earthen Oak coffee, thoughtfully paired with a Karibu Coffee gift card to enjoy even more of their favorite brews.
Whether used for quiet mornings, relaxing evenings, or as a thoughtful gift, this set is a comforting combination of scent and flavor sure to be enjoyed.
Retail Value: $55.00
Starting bid
Add beauty and elegance to a special moment with this Free Floral Arrangement from EverBloom Collective Floral Design, a professional floral studio based in Pantego, Texas.
This certificate is valid for one custom floral arrangement valued at $95.00, thoughtfully designed with EverBloom Collective’s signature style—lush blooms, refined details, and artful presentation. Perfect for celebrations, milestones, thank‑you gifts, or simply brightening a space, this arrangement is sure to impress.
Whether marking a meaningful occasion or treating yourself, this experience offers timeless floral beauty crafted with care and creativity by a local floral designer.
Location: EverBloom Collective Floral Design, Pantego, TX
Retail Value: $95.00
Starting bid
Level up your night out with this playful Cidercade Fun Night Bundle, perfect for arcade lovers and cider fans alike!
This package includes a $25 Cidercade gift card, giving the winner access to classic and modern arcade games paired with Cidercade’s popular craft ciders. Adding extra charm are two adorable keepsakes—a 3-D printed dragon and a mustard seed bear, both donated by craft fair vendors—making this bundle both fun and memorable.
Retail Value: $30.00
Starting bid
Perfect for any AHS Colt fan! This fun and practical bundle includes a stylish tote bag packed with fan-favorite items. Enjoy a $50 Spirit Wear gift card to show off your team pride, along with a Colts cap and an XL Colts-themed band shirt—great for game days or casual wear.
The bundle also includes a fidget clicker for stress relief, a keychain to keep your keys organized with a touch of Colts flair, and a yard sign to let everyone know you're a fan!
A great mix of spirit wear, accessories, and everyday essentials—this basket is sure to score big with fans of all ages!
Retail Value: $95.00
Starting bid
Show off your school pride in style with this carefully curated Colt‑themed bundle! This set includes a versatile tote bag perfect for everyday use, a medium half‑zip pullover that’s both cozy and stylish, and a travel bag for her—ideal for weekends, gym days, or on‑the‑go organization.
Add a touch of fun and flair with Colt earrings, a Colt fidget clicker for stress relief or focus, and two trendy hair accessories—a green hair clip and a clear hair clip—to complete any look.
Perfect as a gift or a treat for yourself, this bundle blends school spirit, comfort, and practical style all in one winning package!
Retail Value: $55.00
Starting bid
Pamper someone special with the ultimate collection of relaxation, beauty, and local experiences donated by The Euphonium Section. This beautifully curated Mother’s Day basket is overflowing with treats, self‑care essentials, and premium gift cards — everything needed for a well‑deserved escape.
Includes:
Spa & Self‑Care Essentials
Jewelry & Accessories
Coffee & Treats
Premium Local Experiences & Services
Retail Value: $730.00
Starting bid
Bring the fun home with this action‑packed Game Night bundle donated by The Saxophone Section — perfect for families, friends, and anyone who loves a little competition. Loaded with games, snacks, and even a musical twist, this basket guarantees hours of laughter and unforgettable memories.
Includes:
Games & Entertainment
Cozy & Musical Extras
Snacks & Drinks
Retail Value: $140.00
Starting bid
Bring home a one‑of‑a‑kind treasure with this adorable, hand‑crafted crochet monkey — complete with its very own crocheted banana! This charming duo is lovingly stitched with soft yarn, detailed features, and plenty of personality, making it a perfect gift for kids, collectors, or anyone who appreciates artisan craftsmanship.
Donated by one of our craft fair vendors.
Retail Value: $30.00
Starting bid
🌼 Item 1: “Welcome Spring” Decorative Pillow
Brighten your space with this delightful “Welcome Spring” handmade decorative pillow. The design features cheerful spring imagery, including rain boots, flowers, and a playful umbrella motif in fresh yellow, green, and floral accents. Perfect for a couch, bench, or entryway, this pillow adds a cozy, seasonal touch to any room and is ideal for celebrating the arrival of spring.
🌸 Item 2: “Hello Peeps” Easter Door Sign
Welcome spring with this cheerful, handcrafted round door sign! Featuring the playful phrase “Hello Peeps,” this layered wood décor showcases a sweet yellow chick popping out of a pink Easter egg, surrounded by pastel eggs, flowers, and springtime details. The combination of natural wood tones and soft pastel colors makes it perfect for Easter celebrations or spring decorating on a front door, entryway, or indoor wall. A charming piece that adds instant seasonal warmth to any home.
Items donated by two of our craft fair ven
Retail Value: $85.00
Starting bid
Get ready for a memorable experience packed with fun, laughs, and friendly competition! One lucky student will enjoy an exciting Topgolf outing with Mr. Lowe, plus bring along one friend to share the experience.
This interactive experience is perfect for golfers of all skill levels—whether it’s your first swing or you’re aiming for the targets like a pro. Enjoy great conversation, great shots, and an unforgettable time outside the classroom.
✅ Valid at any Topgolf location
✅ Includes one student + one friend
✅ A one‑of‑a‑kind experience you can’t bid on anywhere else
Bid high for a chance to tee off, hang out, and make lasting memories with Mr. Lowe!
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of delicious pizza and nonstop fun with this family‑friendly Pizza & Game Night bundle, generously donated by the French Horn section of the band!
Start the evening off right with a $50 Domino’s gift card, perfect for feeding a hungry group. Then dive into an exciting mix of classic favorites and strategy games that are sure to keep everyone laughing and engaged:
Whether you’re planning a cozy family night, a sleepover, or a game-filled hangout with friends, this package has something for all ages and play styles—from fast-paced action to thoughtful strategy.
Bid high, grab the pizza, and let the games begin! 🎉
Retail Value: $120.00
Starting bid
Bid on an unforgettable outing with Mr. Hervey at Main Event, packed with games, laughs, and nonstop excitement! This experience is perfect for students and families looking to enjoy quality time and high‑energy fun together.
Your Main Event Family FUN Day includes:
From bowling and arcade games to immersive attractions, this package offers something for everyone. Even better—it’s a shared experience with Mr. Hervey, making it a memorable and special event you won’t find anywhere else.
📅 Valid through December 31, 2026
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this amazing experience—fun, games, and memories await at Main Event!
Retail Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Get ready for an action‑packed outing you won’t forget! Bid on this exciting Main Event experience with Mr. Burum, perfect for students who love friendly competition and high‑energy fun.
This awesome package includes:
From glowing laser tag arenas to classic bowling lanes and arcade games galore, this outing offers something for every kind of gamer—all while making memories alongside Mr. Burum.
Whether you’re dodging lasers, rolling strikes, or racking up arcade points, this Main Event outing promises big fun and even bigger smiles. Don’t miss your chance to bid on this unforgettable experience! 🎯🎉
Retail Value: $200.00
Starting bid
Show your school pride and treat yourself to some fun extras with this Spirit Wear & Fan Gear Bundle—perfect for students, fans, and supporters alike!
This package includes:
Whether you’re gearing up for game day, school events, or just love showing Colt pride, this bundle has something for everyone. Bid now and stock up on spirit and style!
Starting bid
Perfect for DIYers, homeowners, or anyone who loves to be prepared, this power tool bundle—generously donated by the Trumpet Section of the band—is built to tackle projects big and small!
This practical package includes:
Whether you’re assembling furniture, handling home repairs, or starting your next project, this tool set has everything you need to get the job done right.
Bid with confidence—this is a handy, high‑value package you’ll use again and again!
Retail Value: $110.00
Starting bid
Get ready to tackle projects, repairs, and everyday tasks with this practical and well‑rounded utility tool bundle, generously donated by the Trumpet Section of the band. Perfect for home, garage, car, or workshop use!
This handy package includes:
Whether you're a weekend DIYer or just like being prepared, this bundle is packed with useful essentials you’ll reach for again and again.
Bid now—this is a toolbox staple with serious value!
Retail Value: $90.00
Starting bid
Build unforgettable birthday memories with a LEGO®-themed party at Bricks & Minifigs Pantego! This exciting party experience brings hands-on brick building, colorful minifig fun, and a celebration kids will be talking about long after the last brick is stacked.
Your winning bid includes a birthday party package for up to 15 guests, hosted at the Bricks & Minifigs Pantego location. The party features classic LEGO® fun inspired by beloved characters and creative play, perfect for young builders and LEGO® fans alike.
Why you’ll love this item:
Location:
Bricks & Minifigs Pantego
2230 W Park Row Dr., Ste E, Pantego
📞 817-471-3351
Certificate has no cash value and must be redeemed at the Pantego location.
Retail Value: $225.00
Starting bid
Donated by the Arlington Band Clarinet Section
Enjoy an unforgettable night out with this elegant dining experience in the heart of Arlington. This package includes a gourmet dinner for two at Mercury Chophouse, one of Arlington’s premier fine‑dining destinations, known for its upscale atmosphere and exceptional cuisine.
Your evening is perfectly paired with a fine bottle of wine to complement your meal—and to make the night completely stress‑free, you’ll also receive an Uber ride to and from the restaurant, so you can relax and savor every moment.
Whether you’re planning a romantic date night or a special celebration, this package promises delicious food, great wine, and effortless transportation—all for a truly first‑class experience.
Package Includes:
Retail Value: $400.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!