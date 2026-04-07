AHS Band Banquet Silent Auction

How many times have you woken up, pulled up your Insta-X-book feed just to realize it’s Mother’s Day and you have forgotten to get anything for your sainted mother? Again! Well, not this year! Get your Mom (or maternal figure) some sweet swag now and hide it under your pillow until Mother’s Day arrives. She will be so impressed that you actually remembered her on her special day, and let’s face it, she really is the best mom and deserves this and so much more. This can be the beginning of your road to redemption with her and lay the groundwork for great times ahead. Besides that, I think I overheard her saying that if you actually get her something for Mother’s Day without being reminded that she may get you a new car for your birthday! Probably not, but you never know and this is the first step to finding out.

Includes : Cross pendant necklace, Mom keychain, Music note brooch, Mamacita hat, Candle, and Torchy's gift card good for two dinners





Retail Value: $88.00