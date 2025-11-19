Arlington High School Choir

Arlington High School Choir

AHS Choir Renaissance Fair Silent Auction

Martini
$10

Starting bid

Fabulous martini expresso trio from Radici

2 Night Stay at Inn on the Creek
$100

Starting bid

Inn on the Creek is an elegant 19-room lodging property made up of a variety of fully restored structures situated on fourteen acres on the banks of spring-fed Salado Creek.  Enjoy this two-night stay with breakfast included.


Value: $400

DBU Choir Camp Registration -Residential or Commuter
$100

Starting bid

The Dallas Baptist University College of Fine Arts is pleased to present the 2026 DBU All-State Choir Camp to both RESIDENTIAL AND COMMUTER CAMPERS! This camp is designed to offer opportunities for students auditioning for the Texas Large School All-State Choirs and Texas Private School Music Association All-State Choirs.


Value: $400

Kendra Scott 2 piece jewelry set
$40

Starting bid

