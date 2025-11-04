AHS Colt Golf's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
2 hour wine tasting class for up to 20 of your friends and family at the South Arlington location. A $600 value!
Starting bid
Round of golf for two, including cart! Tee time must be reserved 24 hours in advance.
Starting bid
One hour court time, 4 paddles, 2 appetizers and loads of fun! Valued at $100.
Starting bid
20 Express Tenders
Family Gravy
1 Family Side Item
6 Biscuits or Rolls
1 Gallon of Sweet Tea
Valued at $45
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 value at this local Arlington staple. Perfect stocking stuffer!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
30 minute private golf lesson with LPGA Instructor at Tierra Verde Golf Club in Arlington. Valued at $60.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Round of golf, anyone? Valid Tuesday through Sunday. Valued at $90. Cart fee not included.
Starting bid
Shady Valley Gift Card valued at $130.
Starting bid
5 entrances to Cidercade Arlington plus a $40 gift card. Perfect for a family night out, or leave the kids at home and go play without them! Valid until 12/31/25. Valued at $120.
Starting bid
Whole brisket from award-winning Zavala's BBQ. Inludes two signature spice mixes and baseball cap. Valued at $225.
Starting bid
Crown Royal driver covers, personalized Owala bottle, towel and visor. Valued at around $85.
Starting bid
Get your Fall caffeine fix at Dutch Bros. Perfect stocking stuffer! Valued at $25.
Starting bid
Luxury cover for your favorite club! Valued at around $45.
Starting bid
$50 gift card for your favorite local pizza joint!
Starting bid
Crown Golf One-hour Private Lesson with Taylor Riggin. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Crown Golf One-hour Private Lesson with TD North. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Crown Golf One-hour Private Lesson with Joey Wuertemberger, Golf Digest's Best Teachers in Texas Winner and Golf Top 100 Teachers in America. Valued at $250.
Starting bid
Perfect for that destination golf trip! Valued at $240.
Starting bid
Perfect combo for a day on the green! Polo size Small. Value $75.
Starting bid
Travis Matthew Cap, 2XL Colt Hoodie, Colt TShirt Size Small, and Callaway Towel. Value $100.
Starting bid
Colt Golf Polo Size Large, Colt Hoodie Size Large, Grey Titleist Cap. Value $105.
Starting bid
Two Callaway Towels, a box of Titleist balls and Titleist Cap. Value $95.
Starting bid
Two Callaway Microfiber Towels and Travis Matthew Green Cap. Value $60.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Travis Matthews Offdaze Polarized sunglasses (camel print), Travis Matthews White Cap, and Callaway Golf Towel. Value $290 (sunglasses retail over $230).
Starting bid
Travis Matthews Offdaze Polarized sunglasses & Colt Tshirt Size Medium. Value $240.
Starting bid
One Large Arlington Hoodie & Sweatshirt, plus 2 Callaway Golf Towels.
Starting bid
Box of Srixon Balls, Travis Matthew Cap in grey, Colt Tshirt Size Small, Colt Polo Size Large, Sweatshirt Size Small & Callaway Towel. Value $165.
Starting bid
White Calloway Golf Bag with Black and Green Trim, Calloway Towel and Grey Travis Matthews Cap. Value $375.
Starting bid
Starting bid
The ultimate Hot/Cold Package! Keep your drinks cool in the RTIC 28 can soft cooler & make sure your HVAC is up to par this winter with a Heat Systems Check- valued at $139.95.
Starting bid
No cooking tonight, Lazy Dog! $100 Value.
Starting bid
A Fort Worth Staple! Four Gallery Reserved Rodeo Seats! $150 Value.
Starting bid
One Month Unlimited Yoga at The Studio- Yoga in Pantego. $140 Value.
