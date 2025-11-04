Hosted by

AHS Colt Golf's Silent Auction

Total Wine & More 2 Hour Wine Tasting Class item
Total Wine & More 2 Hour Wine Tasting Class
$175

Starting bid

2 hour wine tasting class for up to 20 of your friends and family at the South Arlington location. A $600 value!

Texas 9 Round of Golf item
Texas 9 Round of Golf
$50

Starting bid

Round of golf for two, including cart! Tee time must be reserved 24 hours in advance.

Chicken N Pickle 1 hour court time for 4! item
Chicken N Pickle 1 hour court time for 4!
$45

Starting bid

One hour court time, 4 paddles, 2 appetizers and loads of fun! Valued at $100.

Chicken Express Family Meal item
Chicken Express Family Meal
$25

Starting bid

20 Express Tenders

Family Gravy

1 Family Side Item

6 Biscuits or Rolls

1 Gallon of Sweet Tea

Valued at $45

El Gabacho Gift Card item
El Gabacho Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$50 value at this local Arlington staple. Perfect stocking stuffer!

Private Golf Lesson with Amy Fox item
Private Golf Lesson with Amy Fox
$35

Starting bid

30 minute private golf lesson with LPGA Instructor at Tierra Verde Golf Club in Arlington. Valued at $60.

Shady Valley Round of Golf for 2 item
Shady Valley Round of Golf for 2
$50

Starting bid

Round of golf, anyone? Valid Tuesday through Sunday. Valued at $90. Cart fee not included.

Shady Valley Gift Card item
Shady Valley Gift Card
$70

Starting bid

Shady Valley Gift Card valued at $130.

Cidercade Night Out item
Cidercade Night Out
$65

Starting bid

5 entrances to Cidercade Arlington plus a $40 gift card. Perfect for a family night out, or leave the kids at home and go play without them! Valid until 12/31/25. Valued at $120.

Zavala's BBQ Whole Brisket item
Zavala's BBQ Whole Brisket
$115

Starting bid

Whole brisket from award-winning Zavala's BBQ. Inludes two signature spice mixes and baseball cap. Valued at $225.

Crown Golf Merchandise item
Crown Golf Merchandise
$45

Starting bid

Crown Royal driver covers, personalized Owala bottle, towel and visor. Valued at around $85.

Dutch Bros Gift Card item
Dutch Bros Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Get your Fall caffeine fix at Dutch Bros. Perfect stocking stuffer! Valued at $25.

Crown Golf Cover item
Crown Golf Cover
$25

Starting bid

Luxury cover for your favorite club! Valued at around $45.

Moni's Pasta & Pizza item
Moni's Pasta & Pizza
$30

Starting bid

$50 gift card for your favorite local pizza joint!

One-hour Private Golf Lesson- Taylor Riggin item
One-hour Private Golf Lesson- Taylor Riggin
$75

Starting bid

Crown Golf One-hour Private Lesson with Taylor Riggin. Valued at $150.

One-hour Private Golf Lesson- TD North item
One-hour Private Golf Lesson- TD North
$75

Starting bid

Crown Golf One-hour Private Lesson with TD North. Valued at $150.

One-hour Private Golf Lesson- Joey Wuertemberger item
One-hour Private Golf Lesson- Joey Wuertemberger
$125

Starting bid

Crown Golf One-hour Private Lesson with Joey Wuertemberger, Golf Digest's Best Teachers in Texas Winner and Golf Top 100 Teachers in America. Valued at $250.

OGIO Golf Travel Bag & Yard Sign item
OGIO Golf Travel Bag & Yard Sign
$150

Starting bid

Perfect for that destination golf trip! Valued at $240.

Travis Matthew Cap, Callaway Towel and Colt Polo item
Travis Matthew Cap, Callaway Towel and Colt Polo
$40

Starting bid

Perfect combo for a day on the green! Polo size Small. Value $75.

Hoodie Golf Combo item
Hoodie Golf Combo
$50

Starting bid

Travis Matthew Cap, 2XL Colt Hoodie, Colt TShirt Size Small, and Callaway Towel. Value $100.

Titleist Cap & Hoodie Combo item
Titleist Cap & Hoodie Combo
$55

Starting bid

Colt Golf Polo Size Large, Colt Hoodie Size Large, Grey Titleist Cap. Value $105.

Towels & Cap Combo item
Towels & Cap Combo
$50

Starting bid

Two Callaway Towels, a box of Titleist balls and Titleist Cap. Value $95.

Travis Matthew Cap & Towels Combo item
Travis Matthew Cap & Towels Combo
$30

Starting bid

Two Callaway Microfiber Towels and Travis Matthew Green Cap. Value $60.

Travis Matthews Sunglasses Combo #1 item
Travis Matthews Sunglasses Combo #1
$150

Starting bid

Travis Matthews Offdaze Polarized sunglasses (camel print), Travis Matthews White Cap, and Callaway Golf Towel. Value $290 (sunglasses retail over $230).

Travis Matthews Sunglasses Combo #2 item
Travis Matthews Sunglasses Combo #2
$130

Starting bid

Travis Matthews Offdaze Polarized sunglasses & Colt Tshirt Size Medium. Value $240.

Chilly Day Combo item
Chilly Day Combo
$65

Starting bid

One Large Arlington Hoodie & Sweatshirt, plus 2 Callaway Golf Towels.

Family Golf Combo item
Family Golf Combo
$85

Starting bid

Box of Srixon Balls, Travis Matthew Cap in grey, Colt Tshirt Size Small, Colt Polo Size Large, Sweatshirt Size Small & Callaway Towel. Value $165.

Colt Colors Calloway Golf Bag with Towel & Cap item
Colt Colors Calloway Golf Bag with Towel & Cap
$195

Starting bid

White Calloway Golf Bag with Black and Green Trim, Calloway Towel and Grey Travis Matthews Cap. Value $375.

Calloway Golf Bag with Towel & Cap
$195

Starting bid

White Calloway Golf Bag with Black and Green Trim, Calloway Towel and Grey Travis Matthews Cap. Value $375.

R&R Air Conditioning Package item
R&R Air Conditioning Package
$75

Starting bid

The ultimate Hot/Cold Package! Keep your drinks cool in the RTIC 28 can soft cooler & make sure your HVAC is up to par this winter with a Heat Systems Check- valued at $139.95.

Lazy Dog Gift Certificate item
Lazy Dog Gift Certificate
$55

Starting bid

No cooking tonight, Lazy Dog! $100 Value.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo item
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
$80

Starting bid

A Fort Worth Staple! Four Gallery Reserved Rodeo Seats! $150 Value.

One Month Unlimited Yoga item
One Month Unlimited Yoga
$75

Starting bid

One Month Unlimited Yoga at The Studio- Yoga in Pantego. $140 Value.

