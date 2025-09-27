AHS Project Graduation 26 Online Auction

Hosted by
About this event
5700 The Resort Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76179, USA
Starting bid
It’s Fall ya’ll! You can hang or sit this shelf filled with a cutting board, 2 ”Blessed” coffee mugs, 2 cup towels, Herbalife supplements, and candle. Valued at $140. Donated by The Shack.
Starting bid
This gorgeous and soft blanket will Keep you warm this winter. 55”x65” blue/oatmeal/cream colors. $125 value.
Starting bid
Get in on the Cowboys and Vikings action with 2 tickets in Section 243, Row 9, Seats 14 & 15 for 12/14/25 at AT&T Stadium. Parking not included. $510 value.
Starting bid
“This thing is legendary!” $150 value for up to 4 gallery level rodeo tickets, plus same day general grounds admissions. Good for Mon-Thurs tournament performances, Jan 26 - Feb 5. Donated by FWSSR. Not valid without signed certificate. (Using Registered phrase)
Starting bid
Actor/artist Buck Taylor created the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo event poster. Taylor is best known for roles in Gunsmoke, Tombstone, and most recently Yellowstone. Add to, or start, your collection today with this 18x24 “legendary” poster. $30 value. Donated by FWSSR.
Starting bid
Horned frog fans - you do not want to miss out on this opportunity! You and up to 5 guests meet Coach Sonny Dykes, get a signed football, and a tour of the TCU facilities. Value. = priceless!! Not valid without signed certificate.
Starting bid
Take your family to this premium destination for 7-10 nights. Value of $3,600. For up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include your airfare, all-inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mMzVjbOdm6f-ozm6_VjKEuYKNNDZi2DK/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Do not miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity! You’ll get a 7 night stay with Theron Safaris and includes six full hunting days for up to 4 hunters. $12,600 value. *Does not include airfare, trophy or taxidermy fees, licenses, etc. See the flier for more details. https://drive.google.com/file/d/16f-QPBQFEzZ56GP09FTE1Xg36i5eUZaR/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Show off your school spirit with this personalized garter made and donated by Bridget Syria at Twisted Pink Designs Includes adding two names. Valued at $55.
Starting bid
Be the hostess with the mostest with this Bambusi Collection cheese board with utensils and two kitchen towels. Donated by Sandra Glaze and Devine Justus. Valued at $47.
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or someone else with this gift certificate for one Hydrofacial. Valued at $150. Donated by Kristi Fox. Gift card must be present to use.
Starting bid
Looking for some original and creative body art? You need this $200 gift certificate and boo basket with jewelry box, green studs, crystal, cup and deco pumpkin. Donated by Tiffany at Inkwell & Sons Tattoo Salon. Valued at $275.
Starting bid
Perfect for a romantic get away or to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. Spend 7-10 nights at the Pineapple Beach Club. Value of $3,150. For up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include your airfare, all-inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l0AGcg85IPydImQeZFM917kRTYD8HKKv/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
The Los Establos Boutique resort offers luxurious scenery. Don’t miss out! Valued at $4,350. For up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include your airfare, all-inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees.
Starting bid
You are going to want to bid on this delightful experience and get a Sally’s Sweets Ice Cream Truck Pop By Party. $150 value. Expires 10/1/26. Not valid without signed certificate.
Starting bid
Don't miss your chance to shine! Expires February 28, 2026. Donated by Molly Christiansen. Not valid without signed certificate.
Starting bid
Everyone would enjoy this $25 gift certificate to Cowboy Ice for to-go daiquiris and munchies. Donated by Nathan and Angela Thomas. 2 Chipotle entrees and 1 queso. $25 value.
Starting bid
5 days/4 nights, 3 hunting days for up to 4 hunters. Accommodations at the 5 star Estancia Chischaca and guide is valued at $12,000. *Does not include airfare, trophy or taxidermy fees, licenses, etc. See the flier for more details. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cBeZNLGeaIIJdoAfQ_onqN5dgKsiYQYU/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
6 days/5 nights - 4 hunting days for up to 6 hunters at the Estancia Amakela. Five star accommodations, Gaucho guide on this action packed adventure. *Does not include airfare, trophy or taxidermy fees, licenses, etc. See the flier for more details. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IRuOMvtaMddcAtqyAGc4kBlhiEkNsVoW/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
This Ralph Lauren Brennan Leather-Teak Catchall is perfect for your desktop or side table. $195 value. Donated by Jessie King. 6.25"Lx6.25"Wx1.5"H
Starting bid
Don’t miss out on over $450 worth of full grain leather in this rugged three bag set.
Starting bid
Kick start your fitness plan with a body scan, consultation and 3 personal training sessions. Valued at $400. Donated by Cyndi and Nick Ramon at Redemption Barbell. 817-991-3360 www.redemptionbarbell.com Not valid without signed certificate.
Starting bid
Comet Cleaners and Laundry of Springtown offer great services like starch, dry clean, alterations, bedding, wedding preservation and much more. Donated by Ashley Juarez. Not valid without signed certificate.
Starting bid
Don’t miss out on this adults only stay at The Club Barbados. This is a fantastic location with an intimate setting and excellent service. $3,225 value. For up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include your airfare, all-inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees.
Starting bid
Relax and recharge with beachfront accommodations at the Galley Bay Resort and Spa in Antigua. Adults only. $5,700 value. For up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include your airfare, all-inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees.
Starting bid
This gift card is perfect for self care, special occasions or gifting to someone you love. Donated by Kristi Blair. Expires October 11, 2026. Not valid without physical gift card. 813 Boyd Rd, Azle TX 76020 682-258-1396
Starting bid
Get ready to WORX at HOTWORX in Hudson Oaks with this one-month membership. $65 value.
Starting bid
For adults only, you will love the luxury waterfront accommodations in Antigua. $5,700 value. Get up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include airfare, all inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees.
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights at this eco friendly Caribbean beach front resort. perfect for adults ready for a romantic hideaway or looking to escape. Value of $4,200. Get up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include airfare, all inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees.
Starting bid
Whether you’re celebrating your high school senior, gathering the family together or preserving memories from an event, Brian Gaylord Photography can help you capture all of those special times. $525 value. Not valid without signed certificate. See details https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rEGnL6Fzny_kblt39VKQWiIMRc0Ti7HH/view?usp=sharing
Starting bid
Keep your drinks chill with this blinged out tumbler that has a handle and straw. It is stainless steel and double wall insulated. $39.99 value and donated by Devine Justus.
Starting bid
This delicious deal is donated by Amy Womack, THE Gutsy Baker. Bid now for a chance to enjoy these sourdough treats. Value of $48.
Starting bid
Looking to improve your game, or know someone else who is? Then don’t pass up this opportunity! Valued at $250 and redeemable at the GolfTec in Montgomery Plaza.
Starting bid
Little Toto, Peanut, Coco or Teacup would love to be pampered with these items: plush bed, water and food bowl, harness and leash. $25 value. Donated by Martha Viscaino.
Starting bid
Donated by Crush Boutique, this bag will keep you all together while you’re showing your Azle spirit in style! $40 value
