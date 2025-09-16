AHSA Silent Auction 2025

Front Row Royalty 👑🚙

Why circle the lot when you can glide into your very own VIP parking spot right at Alpine School’s front entrance? Your family name will shine on the sign for all to see (instant bragging rights). Perfect for school days and events — no more hiking in heels or sprinting with coffee. Valid Oct 1, 2025 – Mar 31, 2026. Convenience has never looked this good!