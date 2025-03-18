eventClosed

AHZ Spring 2025/SCR Conf Box

Full Para Package
$100
Full package valued at $110. Includes 1 T-shirt, 1 AHZ shawl, 1 AHZ metal pin, & 1 AHZ acrylic pin
T-shirt only item
T-shirt only item
T-shirt only
$30
You have the option of selecting a white or blue t-shirt.
AHZ Metal pin only item
AHZ Metal pin only
$25
AHZ Acrylic pin only item
AHZ Acrylic pin only
$25
You have the option of selecting the white or blue acrylic pin.
AHZ blue shawl item
AHZ blue shawl item
AHZ blue shawl
$30
Please note: The shawl will have the AHZ chapter seal instead of TN seal from the picture.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing