AI 2.0 Workshop Registration

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About this event
Learn practical AI tools to improve productivity, prepare sermons and Bible studies, develop strategic plans, increase leadership effectiveness, and steward your ministry or business with wisdom. AI
Friday, Aug. 28 • 7:00 PM
Friday, Sept. 25 • 7:00 PM
Contact
Text 512-538-4544
Or 512-751-9191
Includes admission to both AI 2.0 workshops—a $40 savings. Learn practical AI strategies for ministry, leadership, business, productivity, marketing, content creation, and digital outreach.
Saturday, Aug. 29 • 10:00 AM
Saturday, Sept. 26 • 10:00 AM
$
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