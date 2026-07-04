A smiling man in a suit gestures with his hands in the foreground, while the background features abstract digital patterns and text advertising an AI 2.0 workshop.

Hosted by

Apostolic Bridge Builders, Inc.

About this event

AI 2.0 Workshop Registration

AI 2.0 Workshop 1 – Content Creation, Marketing & Business G item
AI 2.0 Workshop 1 – Content Creation, Marketing & Business G
$69.99

Learn practical AI tools to improve productivity, prepare sermons and Bible studies, develop strategic plans, increase leadership effectiveness, and steward your ministry or business with wisdom. AI


Friday, Aug. 28 • 7:00 PM


Friday, Sept. 25 • 7:00 PM


Contact

Text 512-538-4544

Or 512-751-9191

AI 2.0 Complete Workshop 2 Bundle ⭐ Best Value item
AI 2.0 Complete Workshop 2 Bundle ⭐ Best Value
$99.99

Includes admission to both AI 2.0 workshops—a $40 savings. Learn practical AI strategies for ministry, leadership, business, productivity, marketing, content creation, and digital outreach.

Saturday, Aug. 29 • 10:00 AM

Saturday, Sept. 26 • 10:00 AM

Add a donation for Apostolic Bridge Builders, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!