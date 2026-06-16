AI-26 Standard Registration

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About this event
This registration is a commitment to attend.
This registration is nominal and can be waived or pay what you can afford. It is a commitment to attend.
This ticket is for clinicians requiring CEUs toward their licenses. NOTE: to obtain a CEU, a clinician (LCSW, LMSW, LMHC) MUST attend a presentation for at least 60 minutes, and complete an evaluation.
This ticket is for clinicians attending and DO NOT want CEUs.
Registration is complimentary.
Registration is complimentary.
Registration is complimentary.
This ticket is for Non-Profit/Community-based organizations. In the event an organization wants their members to attend and cannot afford the ticket price, please contact the organizers at [email protected] for an option.
This ticket is for representatives from government agencies/offices/departments. If unable to pay through this portal, contact the organizers at info@dbgm to arrange payment, which can be made by check, payable to DBGM, Inc., P.O. Box 284, NY, NY 10032
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