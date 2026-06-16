DBGM, Inc

Hosted by

DBGM, Inc

About this event

AI-26 Standard Registration

100 Kerness Rd

Ellenville, NY 12428, USA

Community Members
$15

This registration is a commitment to attend.

Seniors (55+)
$5

This registration is nominal and can be waived or pay what you can afford. It is a commitment to attend.

Clinicians - Requiring CEUs
$200

This ticket is for clinicians requiring CEUs toward their licenses. NOTE: to obtain a CEU, a clinician (LCSW, LMSW, LMHC) MUST attend a presentation for at least 60 minutes, and complete an evaluation.

Clinicians - NOT Requiring CEUs
$150

This ticket is for clinicians attending and DO NOT want CEUs.

Person with Disability & Caregiver
Free

Registration is complimentary.

Speakers/Presenters/Volunteers
Free

Registration is complimentary.

Sponsors/Exhibitors/Community Partners
Free

Registration is complimentary.

Non-Profit/Community-based organizations
$175

This ticket is for Non-Profit/Community-based organizations. In the event an organization wants their members to attend and cannot afford the ticket price, please contact the organizers at [email protected] for an option.

Government Agencies
$250

This ticket is for representatives from government agencies/offices/departments. If unable to pay through this portal, contact the organizers at info@dbgm to arrange payment, which can be made by check, payable to DBGM, Inc., P.O. Box 284, NY, NY 10032

Add a donation for DBGM, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!