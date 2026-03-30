AI & Downtowns- 3 part Webinar Series

Thursday, May 7 - Introduction to AI: the Basics

In this introductory session, Maria Garcia Reyna, AICP - Associate Planner from McKenna, will “demystifying” AI, specifically Generative AI, making it more accessible and less “scary”. Attendees will gain the knowledge and tools to make an informed decision in the event that they wish to use Generative AI, and, if so, how to do so responsibly. The program will also dive into basic and common tools that have become most well-known, such as ChatGPT. Participants will see how they can generally use AI tools in everyday life not through a DDA lens, as that will be covered in session three (May 21).