AI & Downtowns- 3 part Webinar Series

About this event
3 Webinars, May 7, 14, 21
Live and recording available through November 20, 206
Thursday, May 7 - Introduction to AI: the Basics
In this introductory session, Maria Garcia Reyna, AICP - Associate Planner from McKenna, will “demystifying” AI, specifically Generative AI, making it more accessible and less “scary”. Attendees will gain the knowledge and tools to make an informed decision in the event that they wish to use Generative AI, and, if so, how to do so responsibly. The program will also dive into basic and common tools that have become most well-known, such as ChatGPT. Participants will see how they can generally use AI tools in everyday life not through a DDA lens, as that will be covered in session three (May 21).
Thursday, May 14 - Ethics and Biases: How to use AI Responsibly
The overarching goal for this session is to build upon the first session, “Introduction to AI: the Basics,” through the lens of ethics and biases, providing members with a deeper background and understanding of how to use these tools in an informed way. Maria will provide further detail on topics such as reliability, accuracy, risks, transparency, and example policies.
Thursday, May 21- How to Apply AI to Downtown Management
Executive Director of the Berkley DDA, Nate Mack, will demonstrate real uses of AI for downtown directors and staff. The interactive session will focus on tools that can ease workloads.
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