AI Equity Alliance's Membership

Community Explorer
free

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Suggested Donation: $0

Perks:

  • Newsletter Subscription – Receive our bi-weekly Community Resource Platform newsletter with new tools, tips, and success stories.
  • Core Resource Access – Browse and download publicly available guides, templates, and whitepapers.
  • Event Alerts – Get advance notice of upcoming workshops, webinars, and “office hours.”
  • Community Badge – A “Community Explorer” icon on your profile to show your support.
  • Open Forum Access – Participate in our public discussion boards and Q&A channels.

This no-cost tier keeps you plugged into everything happening on the platform—without any commitment—so you can stay informed, explore resources, and join the conversation!

Seed Partner
$5

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Suggested Donation: $5+ / month
Perks:

  • Welcome mention in our quarterly newsletter
  • Early access to new resource-platform features
  • “Seed Partner” badge on your supporter profile
Root Friend
$15

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Suggested Donation: $15+ / month
Everything in Seed Partner, plus:

  • Access to an exclusive “Behind the Build” newsletter section
  • Invitation to bi-monthly virtual office hours with our team
  • “Root Friend” badge
Growth Ally
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Suggested Donation: $50+ / month
Everything in Root Friend, plus:

  • First-look at community-workshop outlines & slides
  • Priority registration for signature events
  • Spotlight shout-out in one issue of our newsletter
  • “Growth Ally” badge
Impact Steward
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Suggested Donation: $100+ / month
Everything in Growth Ally, plus:

  • Quarterly “Steward’s Report” on platform impact metrics
  • Invite to an annual virtual roundtable with our leadership
  • Special “Impact Steward” thank-you in our annual report
  • “Impact Steward” badge
Equity Champion
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Suggested Donation: $250+ / month
Everything in Impact Steward, plus:

  • Personalized welcome call + strategy chat on how to maximize your support
  • Co-host credit on one community workshop of your choice
  • Premium “Equity Champion” badge (with unique styling)
  • VIP access to any in-person event we run
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing