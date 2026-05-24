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About this event
Join us at no cost and experience the full AI Ethos event — including all sessions, conversations, and activities. This is your opportunity to connect with practitioners, educators, researchers, and advocates working at the intersection of equity and AI.
Together, we'll tackle the real challenges: algorithmic bias, data privacy, multilingual access, and building AI systems that serve every learner — especially those most often left behind.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!