Hosted by

Innovating Futures Foundation

About this event

AI Made Easy: The AI LIVE Demo Experience - Saturday

Virtual Admission
$99
Join live from anywhere and still gain real skills + credentials. Includes: Access to the live-streamed event with keynote speaker. Downloadable digital workbook/toolkit. Virtual networking room with speakers & other attendees. Certificate of Completion from “AI Made Easy: The Live Demo Experience.”
Corporate Group Admission
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Designed for organizations, schools, and teams who want to grow in AI together. Includes (per attendee): Full access to AI live demos presentations. Certificate of Completion from “AI Made Easy: The Live Demo Experience.”
Add a donation for Innovating Futures Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!