AI Made Easy: The AI LIVE Demo Experience - Saturday

Join live from anywhere and still gain real skills + credentials. Includes: Access to the live-streamed event with keynote speaker. Downloadable digital workbook/toolkit. Virtual networking room with speakers & other attendees. Certificate of Completion from “AI Made Easy: The Live Demo Experience.”

Join live from anywhere and still gain real skills + credentials. Includes: Access to the live-streamed event with keynote speaker. Downloadable digital workbook/toolkit. Virtual networking room with speakers & other attendees. Certificate of Completion from “AI Made Easy: The Live Demo Experience.”

More details...