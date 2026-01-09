The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

Offered by

The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

About this shop

AIA Career Center

Post a Job (first month) item
Post a Job (first month)
$25

List your job on aianeworleans.org, a central hub for architects and designers in New Orleans to find out who's hiring in our metro area.

Post a Job (subsequent months) item
Post a Job (subsequent months)
$10

Choose this option to add multiple months onto your job posting.

Post a Resume Listing item
Post a Resume Listing
$10

Purchase a “Resume Listing” and showcase your skills through our Career Center. Post your listing for $25 a month with additional months for $10 each thereafter. Design graduates and students from NAAB-accredited programs post for free (email [email protected]).

Post a Resume Listing (subsequent months) item
Post a Resume Listing (subsequent months)
$5

Post your resume for more than one month by adding this to your cart.

Add a donation for The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!