AIA New Orleans 2026 Design Awards

Take your sponsorship to the next level.

When you purchase any of these packages,

the Building Tour Presenting Sponsorship gives you a

powerful opportunity to amplify your

company's visibility and expand your reach.

Add an exclusive tour of one of the 2026

award-winning projects-scheduled later in

the year-and connect directly with the

design community in a meaningful way.

Partner with AIA New Orleans to tailor the

experience to your goals, including preferred

project types and tour timing.





2026 Building Tour Presenting Sponsor package

includes:

• SIX tickets to the Building Tour

• Company logo in all building tour

event electronic promos

• On-site signage opportunity at tour