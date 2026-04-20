The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

Hosted by

The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

About this event

AIA New Orleans 2026 Design Awards

310 Andrew Higgins Blvd

New Orleans, LA 70130, USA

AIA New Orleans & Professional Aﬃliate Members
$180

Choose this ticket option if you are an AIA New Orleans architect member or Professional Affiliate.

Non-AIA New Orleans Member
$230

Please choose this ticket option if you are not an AIA New Orleans or Professional Affiliate member.

Emerging Professional (unlicensed or licensed < 10 years)
$90

Choose this option if you are an AIA New Orleans Emerging Professionals (unlicensed or licensed less than 10 years)

Pay-it-Foward Student Admission
$90

Choose this option if you would like to help enable a college-level design student to attend Design Awards this year.

Presenting Sponsor
$8,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Position your company at the

forefront of New Orleans' design

community as the exclusive

Presenting Sponsor. This premier

opportunity places your brand in front

of hundreds of architects, designers,

and industry leaders at the most

anticipated design event of the year.

As the sole sponsor at this level, you'll

enjoy unmatched visibility and

distinction. Receive prominent

recognition throughout the Design

Awards program, take the stage with a

dedicated speaking opportunity

during the ceremony, and showcase

your logo across all event materialsboth

print and digital.


2026 Presenting Sponsor package

includes:

• Category exclusivity (includes

first renewal right for 2027)

• "Presented by" integration

in DA26 event logos and text mentions

• Company rep can make welcome

remarks at Design Awards Presentation

. Sponsor may distribute collateral

material during Gala event

• SIXTEEN tickets to Design Awards Gala

and VIP Patron Party

• Premier Awards Presentation seating

• Reserved Gala seating for sixteen

• Champagne bottle service (1)

• Credit line recognition on all press

releases

• WWWeb presence: logo+ hyperlink on

dedicated AIANO DA26 page

• 1-Year AIANO Professional Affiliate

membership for eligible companies

($600 value)

• Company logo in program

• Verbal recognition during event

• On-site signage opportunity (including

LED wall recognition)

• Logo on Step and Repeat

• Logo in all event electronic promos

VIP Patron Party Sponsor
$5,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Align your brand with the energy and

excitement of the evening as a VIP

Patron Party Sponsor. This

sponsorship positions your company

as a champion of great design and a

vibrant, connected built

environment.

Gain meaningful visibility among top

architects, designers, and industry

leaders while enjoying recognition

during the awards ceremony. Your

company will be acknowledged from

the stage and featured in the official

awards program, with your logo

displayed throughout the event.


2026 Patron Party Sponsor

package includes:

• Category exclusivity (includes

first renewal right for 2027)

• EIGHT Tickets to Design Awards

Gala and VIP Patron Party

• Premier Awards Presentation seating

• Reserved Gala seating for eight

• Champagne bottle service (1)

• Recognition at VIP Patron Party

• WWWeb presence: logo+ hyperlink

on dedicated AIANO DA26 page

• 1-Year AIANO Professional

Affiliate membership for eligible

companies ($600 value)

• Company logo in program

• Verbal recognition during event

• On-site signage opportunity

(including LED wall recognition)

. Logo in all event electronic promos

Cocktail Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

What better way to make a lasting

impression than with a signature

cocktail at the 2025 Design Awards?

This is your chance to put your brand

directly into guests' hands-creating

a memorable, shareable experience

that stands out all evening.

As Cocktail Sponsor, your company

will be celebrated with verbal

recognition during the event, while

your logo enjoys prominent

placement in the official awards

program and on display throughout

the evening-ensuring your brand is

seen, remembered, and associated

with creativity and sophistication.


2026 Cocktail Sponsor package

includes:

• Category exclusivity

(includes first right to renew in 2027)

• Signature Cocktail named after

your company

• Cocktail Tasting at the VIP Party

• Logo on cocktail napkins

• SIX Tickets to Design Awards Gala

and VIP Party

• Premier Awards Presentation seating

• Reserved Gala seating for six

• Champagne bottle service (1)

• WWWeb presence: logo+ hyperlink

on dedicated AIANO DA26 page

• 1-Year AIANO Professional

Affiliate membership for eligible

companies ($600 value)

• Company logo in program

• Verbal recognition during event

• On-site signage opportunity

(including LED wall recognition)

• Logo in all event electronic promos

Awards Category Sponsor
$3,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Position your company as a champion of

great design by becoming an Award

Category Sponsor-aligning your brand

with innovation, excellence, and a better

built environment. This is a powerful

opportunity to show your support for

the industry while gaining meaningful

visibility among an engaged and

influential audience.

As an Award Category Sponsor, your

company will be recognized from the

stage during the ceremony, with your

logo prominently featured in the official

awards program and displayed

throughout the event-ensuring your

brand is consistently seen and associated

with design leadership.


2026 Awards Category Sponsor

package includes:

• FOUR tickets to Design Awards Gala

and VIP Patron Party

• Company rep onstage to announce

winners of your award category

• Reserved seating for four

• Champagne bottle service (1)

• WWWeb presence: logo+ hyperlink on

dedicated AIANO DA26 page

• 1-Year AIANO Professional Affiliate

membership for eligible companies

($600 value)

• Company logo in program

• On-site signage opportunity

(including LED wall recognition)

• Logo in all event electronic promos

Exhibition Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The Exhibition Sponsorship offers a

powerful way to align your company with

a month-long celebration of exceptional

design. Ideal for architecture firms,

engineers, contractors, and industry

partners, this opportunity extends your

visibility well beyond the awards night.

As the Exhibition Sponsor, your company

will support a 30-day showcase at the

Center for Design, with your logo

prominently displayed on a St. Charles

Avenue window-reaching both

pedestrians and streetcar riders.

You'll also receive verbal recognition

during the ceremony, with your logo

featured in the awards program and

displayed throughout the event.


2026 Exhibition Sponsor

package includes:

• FOUR tickets to Design Awards Gala

and VIP Patron Party

• Reserved seating for four

• Champagne bottle service(l)

• Window-logo treatment during

• month-long DA25 Winner's

Exhibition

• at the AIANO Center for

Architecture

• and Design on St. Charles Avenue/

• Harmony Circle

• WWWeb presence: logo+ hyperlink

on dedicated AIANO DA26 page

• 1-Year AIANO Professional Affiliate

• membershipfor eligible companies

• ($600 value)

• Company logo in program

• On-site signage opportunity

(including

• LED wall recognition)

• Logo in all event electronic promos

8-Top Table Sponsor
$1,900
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This sponsorship is a smart way for

architecture firms, engineers, contractors,

and industry partners to elevate their

visibility while building valuable

connections with fellow attendees.


2026 Table Sponsor package

includes:

• Tickets for the Design Awards Gala

(number depends on size chosen)

• Reserved seating at one table,

• dependent on the size chosen .

• 10% discount on Professional Affiliate

• Membership

• Company logo in program

• On-site signage opportunity

• Name in all event electronic promos

6-Top Table Sponsor
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This sponsorship is a smart way for

architecture firms, engineers, contractors,

and industry partners to elevate their

visibility while building valuable

connections with fellow attendees.


2026 Table Sponsor package

includes:

• Tickets for the Design Awards Gala

(number depends on size chosen)

• Reserved seating at one table,

• dependent on the size chosen .

• 10% discount on Professional Affiliate

• Membership

• Company logo in program

• On-site signage opportunity

• Name in all event electronic promos

4-Top Table Sponsor
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship is a smart way for

architecture firms, engineers, contractors,

and industry partners to elevate their

visibility while building valuable

connections with fellow attendees.


2026 Table Sponsor package

includes:

• Tickets for the Design Awards Gala

(number depends on size chosen)

• Reserved seating at one table,

• dependent on the size chosen .

• 10% discount on Professional Affiliate

• Membership

• Company logo in program

• On-site signage opportunity

• Name in all event electronic promos

3-Top Table Sponsor
$1,150
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

This sponsorship is a smart way for

architecture firms, engineers, contractors,

and industry partners to elevate their

visibility while building valuable

connections with fellow attendees.


2026 Table Sponsor package

includes:

• Tickets for the Design Awards Gala

(number depends on size chosen)

• Reserved seating at one table,

• dependent on the size chosen .

• 10% discount on Professional Affiliate

• Membership

• Company logo in program

• On-site signage opportunity

• Name in all event electronic promos

Paparazzi Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Paparazzi Sponsorship puts your brand at

the center of the celebration-helping

capture unforgettable moments with a

dynamic 360° camera experience.

Gain recognition for your company while

creating engaging opportunities to connect

and build lasting relationships with

attendees.


2026 Paparazzi Sponsor package

includes:

• TWO tickets for the Design Awards

Gala and VIP Patron Party

• 10% discount on Professional Affiliate

Membership

• Company logo in program

• On-site signage opportunity

• Name in all event electronic promos

Design Advocate
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Be part of something meaningful-join

the ceremony and make an impact. By

supporting AIA New Orleans yearround,

you not only champion the local

design community but also elevate

your company's visibility among

industry leaders and influencers.


2026 Design Advocate package

includes:

• TWO tickets to the Design Awards

Gala Assigned seating for two

• Company logo in program

• On-site signage opportunity

• Name in all event electronic

promos

(Add-On) Building Tour Presenting Sponsorship
$600

Take your sponsorship to the next level.

When you purchase any of these packages,

the Building Tour Presenting Sponsorship gives you a

powerful opportunity to amplify your

company's visibility and expand your reach.

Add an exclusive tour of one of the 2026

award-winning projects-scheduled later in

the year-and connect directly with the

design community in a meaningful way.

Partner with AIA New Orleans to tailor the

experience to your goals, including preferred

project types and tour timing.


2026 Building Tour Presenting Sponsor package

includes:

• SIX tickets to the Building Tour

• Company logo in all building tour

event electronic promos

• On-site signage opportunity at tour

Add a donation for The New Orleans Chapter The American Institute Of Architects

$

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