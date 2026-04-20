AIA New Orleans 2026 Design Awards

About this event
Choose this ticket option if you are an AIA New Orleans architect member or Professional Affiliate.
Please choose this ticket option if you are not an AIA New Orleans or Professional Affiliate member.
Choose this option if you are an AIA New Orleans Emerging Professionals (unlicensed or licensed less than 10 years)
Choose this option if you would like to help enable a college-level design student to attend Design Awards this year.
Position your company at the
forefront of New Orleans' design
community as the exclusive
Presenting Sponsor. This premier
opportunity places your brand in front
of hundreds of architects, designers,
and industry leaders at the most
anticipated design event of the year.
As the sole sponsor at this level, you'll
enjoy unmatched visibility and
distinction. Receive prominent
recognition throughout the Design
Awards program, take the stage with a
dedicated speaking opportunity
during the ceremony, and showcase
your logo across all event materialsboth
print and digital.
2026 Presenting Sponsor package
includes:
• Category exclusivity (includes
first renewal right for 2027)
• "Presented by" integration
in DA26 event logos and text mentions
• Company rep can make welcome
remarks at Design Awards Presentation
. Sponsor may distribute collateral
material during Gala event
• SIXTEEN tickets to Design Awards Gala
and VIP Patron Party
• Premier Awards Presentation seating
• Reserved Gala seating for sixteen
• Champagne bottle service (1)
• Credit line recognition on all press
releases
• WWWeb presence: logo+ hyperlink on
dedicated AIANO DA26 page
• 1-Year AIANO Professional Affiliate
membership for eligible companies
($600 value)
• Company logo in program
• Verbal recognition during event
• On-site signage opportunity (including
LED wall recognition)
• Logo on Step and Repeat
• Logo in all event electronic promos
Align your brand with the energy and
excitement of the evening as a VIP
Patron Party Sponsor. This
sponsorship positions your company
as a champion of great design and a
vibrant, connected built
environment.
Gain meaningful visibility among top
architects, designers, and industry
leaders while enjoying recognition
during the awards ceremony. Your
company will be acknowledged from
the stage and featured in the official
awards program, with your logo
displayed throughout the event.
2026 Patron Party Sponsor
package includes:
• Category exclusivity (includes
first renewal right for 2027)
• EIGHT Tickets to Design Awards
Gala and VIP Patron Party
• Premier Awards Presentation seating
• Reserved Gala seating for eight
• Champagne bottle service (1)
• Recognition at VIP Patron Party
• WWWeb presence: logo+ hyperlink
on dedicated AIANO DA26 page
• 1-Year AIANO Professional
Affiliate membership for eligible
companies ($600 value)
• Company logo in program
• Verbal recognition during event
• On-site signage opportunity
(including LED wall recognition)
. Logo in all event electronic promos
What better way to make a lasting
impression than with a signature
cocktail at the 2025 Design Awards?
This is your chance to put your brand
directly into guests' hands-creating
a memorable, shareable experience
that stands out all evening.
As Cocktail Sponsor, your company
will be celebrated with verbal
recognition during the event, while
your logo enjoys prominent
placement in the official awards
program and on display throughout
the evening-ensuring your brand is
seen, remembered, and associated
with creativity and sophistication.
2026 Cocktail Sponsor package
includes:
• Category exclusivity
(includes first right to renew in 2027)
• Signature Cocktail named after
your company
• Cocktail Tasting at the VIP Party
• Logo on cocktail napkins
• SIX Tickets to Design Awards Gala
and VIP Party
• Premier Awards Presentation seating
• Reserved Gala seating for six
• Champagne bottle service (1)
• WWWeb presence: logo+ hyperlink
on dedicated AIANO DA26 page
• 1-Year AIANO Professional
Affiliate membership for eligible
companies ($600 value)
• Company logo in program
• Verbal recognition during event
• On-site signage opportunity
(including LED wall recognition)
• Logo in all event electronic promos
Position your company as a champion of
great design by becoming an Award
Category Sponsor-aligning your brand
with innovation, excellence, and a better
built environment. This is a powerful
opportunity to show your support for
the industry while gaining meaningful
visibility among an engaged and
influential audience.
As an Award Category Sponsor, your
company will be recognized from the
stage during the ceremony, with your
logo prominently featured in the official
awards program and displayed
throughout the event-ensuring your
brand is consistently seen and associated
with design leadership.
2026 Awards Category Sponsor
package includes:
• FOUR tickets to Design Awards Gala
and VIP Patron Party
• Company rep onstage to announce
winners of your award category
• Reserved seating for four
• Champagne bottle service (1)
• WWWeb presence: logo+ hyperlink on
dedicated AIANO DA26 page
• 1-Year AIANO Professional Affiliate
membership for eligible companies
($600 value)
• Company logo in program
• On-site signage opportunity
(including LED wall recognition)
• Logo in all event electronic promos
The Exhibition Sponsorship offers a
powerful way to align your company with
a month-long celebration of exceptional
design. Ideal for architecture firms,
engineers, contractors, and industry
partners, this opportunity extends your
visibility well beyond the awards night.
As the Exhibition Sponsor, your company
will support a 30-day showcase at the
Center for Design, with your logo
prominently displayed on a St. Charles
Avenue window-reaching both
pedestrians and streetcar riders.
You'll also receive verbal recognition
during the ceremony, with your logo
featured in the awards program and
displayed throughout the event.
2026 Exhibition Sponsor
package includes:
• FOUR tickets to Design Awards Gala
and VIP Patron Party
• Reserved seating for four
• Champagne bottle service(l)
• Window-logo treatment during
• month-long DA25 Winner's
Exhibition
• at the AIANO Center for
Architecture
• and Design on St. Charles Avenue/
• Harmony Circle
• WWWeb presence: logo+ hyperlink
on dedicated AIANO DA26 page
• 1-Year AIANO Professional Affiliate
• membershipfor eligible companies
• ($600 value)
• Company logo in program
• On-site signage opportunity
(including
• LED wall recognition)
• Logo in all event electronic promos
This sponsorship is a smart way for
architecture firms, engineers, contractors,
and industry partners to elevate their
visibility while building valuable
connections with fellow attendees.
2026 Table Sponsor package
includes:
• Tickets for the Design Awards Gala
(number depends on size chosen)
• Reserved seating at one table,
• dependent on the size chosen .
• 10% discount on Professional Affiliate
• Membership
• Company logo in program
• On-site signage opportunity
• Name in all event electronic promos
This sponsorship is a smart way for
architecture firms, engineers, contractors,
and industry partners to elevate their
visibility while building valuable
connections with fellow attendees.
2026 Table Sponsor package
includes:
• Tickets for the Design Awards Gala
(number depends on size chosen)
• Reserved seating at one table,
• dependent on the size chosen .
• 10% discount on Professional Affiliate
• Membership
• Company logo in program
• On-site signage opportunity
• Name in all event electronic promos
This sponsorship is a smart way for
architecture firms, engineers, contractors,
and industry partners to elevate their
visibility while building valuable
connections with fellow attendees.
2026 Table Sponsor package
includes:
• Tickets for the Design Awards Gala
(number depends on size chosen)
• Reserved seating at one table,
• dependent on the size chosen .
• 10% discount on Professional Affiliate
• Membership
• Company logo in program
• On-site signage opportunity
• Name in all event electronic promos
This sponsorship is a smart way for
architecture firms, engineers, contractors,
and industry partners to elevate their
visibility while building valuable
connections with fellow attendees.
2026 Table Sponsor package
includes:
• Tickets for the Design Awards Gala
(number depends on size chosen)
• Reserved seating at one table,
• dependent on the size chosen .
• 10% discount on Professional Affiliate
• Membership
• Company logo in program
• On-site signage opportunity
• Name in all event electronic promos
The Paparazzi Sponsorship puts your brand at
the center of the celebration-helping
capture unforgettable moments with a
dynamic 360° camera experience.
Gain recognition for your company while
creating engaging opportunities to connect
and build lasting relationships with
attendees.
2026 Paparazzi Sponsor package
includes:
• TWO tickets for the Design Awards
Gala and VIP Patron Party
• 10% discount on Professional Affiliate
Membership
• Company logo in program
• On-site signage opportunity
• Name in all event electronic promos
Be part of something meaningful-join
the ceremony and make an impact. By
supporting AIA New Orleans yearround,
you not only champion the local
design community but also elevate
your company's visibility among
industry leaders and influencers.
2026 Design Advocate package
includes:
• TWO tickets to the Design Awards
Gala Assigned seating for two
• Company logo in program
• On-site signage opportunity
• Name in all event electronic
promos
Take your sponsorship to the next level.
When you purchase any of these packages,
the Building Tour Presenting Sponsorship gives you a
powerful opportunity to amplify your
company's visibility and expand your reach.
Add an exclusive tour of one of the 2026
award-winning projects-scheduled later in
the year-and connect directly with the
design community in a meaningful way.
Partner with AIA New Orleans to tailor the
experience to your goals, including preferred
project types and tour timing.
2026 Building Tour Presenting Sponsor package
includes:
• SIX tickets to the Building Tour
• Company logo in all building tour
event electronic promos
• On-site signage opportunity at tour
$
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