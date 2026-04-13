AIA Grand Rapids

Hosted by

AIA Grand Rapids

About this event

AIAGR Lunch & Learn: Workplace Wellbeing + Understanding Inclusive Design

217 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW Suite 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

AIAGR Members (RSVP Free)
Free

Lunch provided by Custer.

Non-AIAGR Member ($15)
$15

Lunch provided by Custer.

* We use Zeffy because it’s the only 100% free platform, ensuring that we retain every dollar. At the end of your purchase, you’ll see a suggested voluntary tip to support their services. However, you can opt to set this to $0 by selecting ‘Other’ in the contribution dropdown, thereby keeping your purchase fee-free. *

Student (RSVP Free)
Free

Lunch provided by Custer.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!