AIBD Connect - DC

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About this event
Your ticket grants you access to a one-day pass for The National Building Museum and its exhibits, plus an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour with AIBD, and a unique opportunity to network with fellow residential design professionals.
The tour ends around noon, but you're welcome to have lunch and hang out all afternoon.
Please note that lunch is not included but can be purchased separately. Alternatively, you are welcome to bring your own lunch, as permitted by the museum.
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