AIC Partner

Community Ally (Nonprofit)
$360

Ideal for smaller nonprofits seeking visibility and meaningful engagement opportunities. Your support empowers essential advocacy and community-building events.
Impact Leader (Nonprofit)
$720

Designed for larger nonprofits aiming for deeper collaboration and visibility, including opportunities to co-host events and enhanced recognition across AIC platforms.
Supporting Partner (Small Businesses)
$540

Perfect for small businesses looking to demonstrate commitment to community values. Receive brand visibility, event mentions, and networking opportunities.
Sustaining Partner (Medium Businesses)
$1,080

Tailored for medium-sized businesses interested in increased visibility, participation in exclusive events, and opportunities for employee engagement through volunteering.
Visionary Partner (Large Businesses)
$1,800

Best suited for larger businesses committed to significant community impact. Includes prominent branding opportunities, exclusive invitations, co-hosting privileges, and strategic partnership development.
