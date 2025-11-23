Solano Aids Coalition

AIDS Walk 2025

289 Mare Island Way

Vallejo, CA 94590, USA

Walker (Adult)
$40

Dress in your favorite red and walk with us from the Ferry to the Vallejo Museum(.8mi) Walk with us and learn more about the HIV/AIDS crisis and history, then join us for a pancake reception and community awards presentation at the Vallejo Museum.

*all walkers sign in and sign a release of liability waiver prior to the walk

Walker (Kid)
$30

Dress in your favorite red and walk with us from the Ferry to the Vallejo Museum(.8mi) Walk with us and learn more about the HIV/AIDS crisis and history, then join us for a pancake reception and community awards presentation at the Vallejo Museum.

*all walkers under 18 must have a guardian sign in and sign a release of liability waiver prior to the walk for the child walker.

Platinum Sponsor
$500

5 walker registrations and a swag kit to decorate your office or store front in support of World AIDS Day • Social Media Blast • Website shout out for you or your business • Sponsor Certificate  • Listed as a sponsor for our Annual Toy Drive

Gold Sponsor
$250

5 walker registrations and a swag kit to decorate your office or store front in support of World AIDS Day • Social Media Blast • Sponsor Certificate

