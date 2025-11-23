AIDS Walk 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Vallejo, CA 94590, USA
Dress in your favorite red and walk with us from the Ferry to the Vallejo Museum(.8mi) Walk with us and learn more about the HIV/AIDS crisis and history, then join us for a pancake reception and community awards presentation at the Vallejo Museum.
*all walkers sign in and sign a release of liability waiver prior to the walk
Dress in your favorite red and walk with us from the Ferry to the Vallejo Museum(.8mi) Walk with us and learn more about the HIV/AIDS crisis and history, then join us for a pancake reception and community awards presentation at the Vallejo Museum.
*all walkers under 18 must have a guardian sign in and sign a release of liability waiver prior to the walk for the child walker.
5 walker registrations and a swag kit to decorate your office or store front in support of World AIDS Day • Social Media Blast • Website shout out for you or your business • Sponsor Certificate • Listed as a sponsor for our Annual Toy Drive
5 walker registrations and a swag kit to decorate your office or store front in support of World AIDS Day • Social Media Blast • Sponsor Certificate
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!