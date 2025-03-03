HAWAII HEALTH & HARM REDUCTION CENTER

Hosted by

HAWAII HEALTH & HARM REDUCTION CENTER

About this event

AIDS Walk Team Captain Kick-Off - FREE

677 ALA MOANA BLVD. #226 HONOLULU

AIDS Walk Team Captain Pau Hana - FREE
Free
Now more than ever, we must come together as a community to support those in need. The 2025 Walk for Life isn’t just about fundraising, it’s about standing in solidarity with people affected by HIV and ensuring that lifesaving services remain accessible to our most vulnerable communities. Whether you’re a seasoned Team Captain or just interested in leading a team, this event is for YOU! 📅 Tuesday, March 19 🕔 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM 📍 Hawai‘i Health & Harm Reduction Center
Add a donation for HAWAII HEALTH & HARM REDUCTION CENTER

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!