AIDS Walk Team Captain Kick-Off - FREE

Now more than ever, we must come together as a community to support those in need. The 2025 Walk for Life isn’t just about fundraising, it’s about standing in solidarity with people affected by HIV and ensuring that lifesaving services remain accessible to our most vulnerable communities. Whether you’re a seasoned Team Captain or just interested in leading a team, this event is for YOU! 📅 Tuesday, March 19 🕔 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM 📍 Hawai‘i Health & Harm Reduction Center

