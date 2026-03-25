American Institute of Hydrology

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American Institute of Hydrology

About this event

6-Pack: AIH Webinar Bundle

Webinar 1: Jan 2024
$27.50

Stochastic Storm Transposition using HEC-HMS

Webinar 2: Feb 2024
$27.50

Process-Based Quantification of the Role of Wildfire in Shaping Flood Frequency

Webinar 3: March 2024
$27.50

Surface Hydrology Research in Agricultural Watersheds in South Brazil

Webinar 4: May 2024
$27.50

Operational Hydrology with NOAA’s National Water Model (NWM): Current Capabilities and Future Enhancements

Webinar 5: June 2024
$27.50

A Critical Evaluation of Statistical, Conceptual, and Machine Learning Tools for Streamflow and Flood Forecasting

Webinar 6: July 2024
$27.50

Mapping Surface Water Dynamics with Cloud Computing and Open Source Software

Webinar 7: Aug 2024
$27.50

Using Water-power Models to Reconcile Climate Change, Hydropower, and Environmental Flows

Webinar 8: Sept 2024
$27.50

The Surprisingly Complex Challenge of Rain-Snow Partitioning, & Why It Matters

Webinar 9: Dec 2024
$27.50

Sand Mines: Guilty Until Proven Innocent?

Webinar 10: Jan 2025
$27.50

NOAA Atlas 15 - Generating Authoritative Climate-Informed Precipitation Frequency Estimates

Webinar 11: Feb 2025
$27.50

Advancing Flood Risk Tools and Methods in the USACE

Webinar 12: March 2025
$27.50

Global Challenges & Opportunities on Water Resources & Hydrology in the XXI Century

Webinar 13: April 2025
$27.50

Remote Sensing Data and Discovery Tools to Support Water Resources Management

Webinar 14: May 2025
$27.50

The Journey to Improve US Federal Guidelines for Flood Frequency Analysis

Webinar 15: June 2025
$27.50

Low and Behold: Extreme Weather Impacts to the Water Sector

Webinar 16: July 2025
$27.50

Advancing Large-Scale Streamflow Predictions: From Reanalysis to Projections for the CONUS

Webinar 17: Aug 2025
$27.50

Can Site-Specific Flash-Flood Forecasts Be Achieved?

Webinar 18: Sept 2025
$27.50

Informational Design Applied to Environmental Time-Series Analysis and Visualization

Webinar 19: Oct 2025
$27.50

Urban Runoff and the Role of Stormwater Control Measures

Webinar 20: Nov 2025
$27.50

Storm Motion as a Driver of Flood Magnitude: New Tools for Flood Hazard Analysis

Webinar 21: Dec 2025
$27.50

Understanding Minnesota's Climate

Webinar 22: Jan 2026
$27.50

NWS Role in River Forecasting & Flood Warning Operations

Webinar 23: Feb 2026
$27.50

Hydrological Whiplash: Highlighting the Need for Better Understanding & Quantification of Sub-Seasonal Hydrological Extreme Transitions

Webinar 24: March 2026
$27.50

Stormwater Facility Sizing using Continuous Simulation Modeling

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