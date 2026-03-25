6-Pack: AIH Webinar Bundle

About this event
Stochastic Storm Transposition using HEC-HMS
Process-Based Quantification of the Role of Wildfire in Shaping Flood Frequency
Surface Hydrology Research in Agricultural Watersheds in South Brazil
Operational Hydrology with NOAA’s National Water Model (NWM): Current Capabilities and Future Enhancements
A Critical Evaluation of Statistical, Conceptual, and Machine Learning Tools for Streamflow and Flood Forecasting
Mapping Surface Water Dynamics with Cloud Computing and Open Source Software
Using Water-power Models to Reconcile Climate Change, Hydropower, and Environmental Flows
The Surprisingly Complex Challenge of Rain-Snow Partitioning, & Why It Matters
Sand Mines: Guilty Until Proven Innocent?
NOAA Atlas 15 - Generating Authoritative Climate-Informed Precipitation Frequency Estimates
Advancing Flood Risk Tools and Methods in the USACE
Global Challenges & Opportunities on Water Resources & Hydrology in the XXI Century
Remote Sensing Data and Discovery Tools to Support Water Resources Management
The Journey to Improve US Federal Guidelines for Flood Frequency Analysis
Low and Behold: Extreme Weather Impacts to the Water Sector
Advancing Large-Scale Streamflow Predictions: From Reanalysis to Projections for the CONUS
Can Site-Specific Flash-Flood Forecasts Be Achieved?
Informational Design Applied to Environmental Time-Series Analysis and Visualization
Urban Runoff and the Role of Stormwater Control Measures
Storm Motion as a Driver of Flood Magnitude: New Tools for Flood Hazard Analysis
Understanding Minnesota's Climate
NWS Role in River Forecasting & Flood Warning Operations
Hydrological Whiplash: Highlighting the Need for Better Understanding & Quantification of Sub-Seasonal Hydrological Extreme Transitions
Stormwater Facility Sizing using Continuous Simulation Modeling
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