American Indian Health Service Of Chicago Inc

American Indian Health Service Of Chicago Inc

AIHSC 2025 Gala

1700 S Elmhurst Rd

Mt Prospect, IL 60056, USA

General Admission
$130

Grants entry to the event with reception, dinner, and celebration.

Standard Table
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Grants entry for 10 guests to the event with reception, dinner, and celebration.

TABLE SPONSOR
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 VIP table (10 seats), half page ad, logo on table, logo on table signage,

logo on signage & website

COMMUNITY TABLE SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

FOUR AVAILABLE - 1 VIP table (10 seats), 1 table of 10 community members (seniors/elders - 2 , community leaders, or veterans and VIPs) invited by AIHSC , logo on table signage, full page ad, mention from stage by Executive Director, logo on signage & website

HEARTBEAT SPONSOR
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

ONE AVAILABLE - Support our drums and dancers for the evening.


The sponsorship covers their fee and two tables of 10 for drummers an dancers and their guests.

WELCOME RECEPTION
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

ONE AVAILABLE - 1 VIP table (10 seats), logo on all event signage, logo on reception banner, full page ad, recognition on website & social media. Welcome reception sponsorship allows us to feature Native American food and Native American entertainment for 1 hour opening reception in lounge.

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

ONE AVAILABLE - 2 VIP tables (20 seats), speaking opportunity, featured in press release, back page ad in event booklet, logo on all event signage and promotions, inclusion on website + social media

$51 Donation
$51

For those who are unable to attend or sponsor, we welcome donations in the suggested about of $51 in honor of our 51 years of service to the Chicago Native American community.

