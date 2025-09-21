Spring Fling Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Two (2) General Admission Passes
Valued at $19 each / $38 Total
No Expiration Date
One Time Use Only
Not Redeemable for Cash
4510 Salt Lake Blvd Honolulu, HI 96818
Gift Certificate for (1) Spam Katsu Musubi Platter - Value of $40
12 full-size spam katsu musubis with tonkatsu sauce on the side. Made with Koshihikari rice and nama panko. See https://www.nanaaikatsu.com/menu for more info.
3585 Waialae Ave Honolulu, HI 96816
(1) $50 Regal Cinemas Gift Card
Domo Cafe | Kahala Location
4346 Waialae Avenue | Honolulu, Hawaii 96816
(808) 888-8860
Open Daily 10:00am-8:00pm
(1) $75 Duke's Waikiki Promotional Gift Card
Expires 2/11/2027
2335 Kalākaua Ave #116, Honolulu, HI 96815
One Gift Certificate for Afternoon Tea for Two (2) - $240 Value
Afternoon Tea is located in Espacio The Jewel of Waikiki Hotel. Tea is Every Saturday from 1PM
Expiration Date 2/12/2027
2452 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
MSRP $62
Tote Bag filled with a water bottle, plush toy, sunglasses, drink koozie and a $25 Chick-fil-A Gift Card.
Canvas Tote Bag featuring each student's self portrait
Thumb-body Loves Hokulani - Decorative Art Tray
Hokulani Heavenly Stars - Decorative Art Tray
There is thumb-thing so special about Hokulani - Decorative Art Tray
Na Opio O Papa Elua
Masterpieces - Masterpieces is a collage of B21 student's works. Each student created one piece of the puzzle to form a whole. The student's used contrasting colors to design a pattern that decorated each of their pieces. Pieces were cut out of construction paper then glued to its contrasting color. This is a symbol of the possibilities when people come together to work on a common goal.
Designed and produced by B22 in collaboration with Mrs. Esther Blake. This collaborative piece features blended watercolor squares, created by our 3rd graders, carefully cut and arranged into a vibrant geometric mosaic that flows through the colors of the rainbow. The repeating triangular design is inspired by traditional Japanese geometric patterns, similar to asanoha, which symbolizes growth and strength.
Vincent van Gogh - The Starry Night
Henri Matisse - Golfish Masterpiece
Hokulani School 2026-2027 Art Calendar
