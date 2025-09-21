Aikane O Hokulani

Spring Fling Silent Auction 2026

Ice Palace (2) General Admission Passes
$5

Two (2) General Admission Passes
Valued at $19 each / $38 Total
No Expiration Date

One Time Use Only
Not Redeemable for Cash


4510 Salt Lake Blvd Honolulu, HI 96818

Sprout Sandwich Shop - $50 Gift Card
$10

$50 Gift Card

Order In-Shop or Online at www.sproutsandwichshop.com

1154 Koko Head Ave Honolulu, HI

Gift Certificate for (1) Spam Katsu Musubi Platter
$5

Gift Certificate for (1) Spam Katsu Musubi Platter - Value of $40

12 full-size spam katsu musubis with tonkatsu sauce on the side. Made with Koshihikari rice and nama panko. See https://www.nanaaikatsu.com/menu for more info.

3585 Waialae Ave Honolulu, HI 96816

Jamba Juice (5) Free Smoothie Tickets
$20

Jamba Juice (5) Free Smoothie Tickets
$20

Jamba Juice (5) Free Smoothie Tickets
$20

Jamba Juice (5) Free Smoothie Tickets
$20

Jamba Juice (5) Free Smoothie Tickets
$20

Jamba Juice Party for your Classroom! (25 kids)
$100

$50 Gift Card
$10

(1) $50 Regal Cinemas Gift Card

Hawaiian Airlines - $100 Gift Card
$30

Domo Cafe - $100 Gift Card
$20

Domo Cafe | Kahala Location
4346 Waialae Avenue | Honolulu, Hawaii 96816
(808) 888-8860
Open Daily  10:00am-8:00pm


Duke's Waikiki - $75 Gift Card
$15

(1) $75 Duke's Waikiki Promotional Gift Card
Expires 2/11/2027


2335 Kalākaua Ave #116, Honolulu, HI 96815

Mugen Waikiki - Afternoon Tea for Two (2)
$50

One Gift Certificate for Afternoon Tea for Two (2) - $240 Value


Afternoon Tea is located in Espacio The Jewel of Waikiki Hotel. Tea is Every Saturday from 1PM

Expiration Date 2/12/2027


2452 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815

Aloha Collection Hello Kitty Mini Tripper
$10

MSRP $62

Kids City Premium Playground - $50 Gift Card
$5

(1) $50 Gift Card


www.kidscityhawaii.com

Chick-fil-A Swag Bag & $25 Gift Card
$5

Tote Bag filled with a water bottle, plush toy, sunglasses, drink koozie and a $25 Chick-fil-A Gift Card.

(2) $10 Gift Cards - Foodland
$5

Pre-K | BADUA A3 - Art Project
$5

K | NAGAMINE A1 - Art Project
$5

Canvas Tote Bag featuring each student's self portrait

K | GOMES A4 - Art Project
$5

Canvas Tote Bag featuring each student's self portrait

K | INSKEEP A5 - Art Project
$5

Canvas Tote Bag featuring each student's self portrait

GR1 | RAVAL B10 - Art Project
$5

Thumb-body Loves Hokulani - Decorative Art Tray

GR1 | NGUYEN B11 - Art Project
$5

Hokulani Heavenly Stars - Decorative Art Tray

GR1 | KAU B12 - Art Project
$5

There is thumb-thing so special about Hokulani - Decorative Art Tray

GR2 | TSURUDA C1 - Art Project
$5

GR2 | GOO C4 - Art Project
$5

Na Opio O Papa Elua

GR3 | DELA CRUZ B21 - Art Project
$5

Masterpieces - Masterpieces is a collage of B21 student's works. Each student created one piece of the puzzle to form a whole. The student's used contrasting colors to design a pattern that decorated each of their pieces. Pieces were cut out of construction paper then glued to its contrasting color. This is a symbol of the possibilities when people come together to work on a common goal.

GR3 WILLIAMS | B22 - Art Project
$5

Designed and produced by B22 in collaboration with Mrs. Esther Blake. This collaborative piece features blended watercolor squares, created by our 3rd graders, carefully cut and arranged into a vibrant geometric mosaic that flows through the colors of the rainbow. The repeating triangular design is inspired by traditional Japanese geometric patterns, similar to asanoha, which symbolizes growth and strength.

GR4 | YOGI | C7 Art Project
$5

Vincent van Gogh - The Starry Night

GR4 | YOSHINAGA | C8 Art Project
$5

Henri Matisse - Golfish Masterpiece

GR5 | DELA CRUZ C5 - Art Project
$5

Hokulani School 2026-2027 Art Calendar

