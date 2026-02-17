Offered by

Aikido Northshore

About the memberships

Aikido Northshore's Aikido Membership Dues

Individual Membership (monthly)
$150

Renews monthly

Monthly dues for a single student to train.

Two-family Membership (monthly)
$180

Renews monthly

Monthly dues for two (2) family members of any age to train.

Three-family Membership (monthly)
$220

Renews monthly

Monthly dues for three (3) family members of any age to train.

Individual Membership (annual)
$1,620

Valid until May 26, 2027

Annual dues for a single student to train (10% discount).

Two-family Membership (annual)
$1,944

Valid until May 26, 2027

Annual dues for two (2) family members of any age to train (10% discount).

Three-family Membership (annual)
$2,376

Valid until May 26, 2027

Annual dues for three (3) family members of any age to train (10% discount).

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