Aikido Northshore's Aikido Membership Dues

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly dues for a single student to train.
Renews monthly
Monthly dues for two (2) family members of any age to train.
Renews monthly
Monthly dues for three (3) family members of any age to train.
Valid until May 26, 2027
Annual dues for a single student to train (10% discount).
Valid until May 26, 2027
Annual dues for two (2) family members of any age to train (10% discount).
Valid until May 26, 2027
Annual dues for three (3) family members of any age to train (10% discount).
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