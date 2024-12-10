Aikido of Austin Memberships

Aikido of Austin

Monthly Adult Membership
$135

Renews monthly

Adults (18+)

Annual Adult Membership
$1,500

Valid until March 9, 2027

Adults (18+)

Adult Family Plan
$115

Renews monthly

$115 per Adult (18+) member when enrolling multiple members from the same household/family. Can be used if other members are enrolled in Youth and/or Teens programs.

Mat Fee
$20

No expiration

One time mat fee for visitors

Annual Teen Membership
$935

Valid until March 9, 2027

Ages 13 to 17 - One Month Free

Monthly Teen Membership
$85

Renews monthly

Ages 13 to 17

Annual Youth Membership
$715

Valid until March 9, 2027

Ages 5 to 12 - One Month Free

Monthly Youth Membership
$65

Renews monthly

Ages 5 to 12

Annual Senior Membership
$1,000

Valid until March 9, 2027

Adults (60+)

Monthly Senior Membership
$85

Renews monthly

Adults (60+)

