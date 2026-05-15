San Diego Chapter of American Immigration Lawyers Association

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San Diego Chapter of American Immigration Lawyers Association

About this event

AILA San Diego Welcome Taco Party (Sponsorship)

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1 Embarcadero Marina North, San Diego, CA 92101, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Includes 3 free tickets to the Welcome Taco Party, 5-minute speaking opportunity, as well as recognition on welcome sign, food, and/or band stations, the opportunity to distribute marketing materials at the event, and a free AILA San Diego Conference T-shirt.

Gold Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 free tickets to the Welcome Taco Party, 2-minute speaking opportunity, as well as recognition on welcome sign, food, and/or band stations, the opportunity to distribute marketing materials at the event, and a free AILA San Diego Conference T-shirt.

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 1 free ticket to the Welcome Taco Party, as well as recognition on welcome sign, food and/or band stations, and the opportunity to distribute marketing materials at the event, and a free AILA San Diego Conference T-shirt.

Bronze Sponsor
$750

Includes 1 free ticket to the Welcome Taco Party, as well as recognition on welcome sign, opportunity to distribute marketing materials at the event, and a free AILA San Diego Conference T-shirt.

Fiesta Sponsor
$300

Includes 1 free ticket to the Welcome Taco Party, as well as recognition on welcome sign, and a free AILA San Diego Conference T-shirt.

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