AILA San Diego Welcome Taco Party (Sponsorship)

About this event
Includes 3 free tickets to the Welcome Taco Party, 5-minute speaking opportunity, as well as recognition on welcome sign, food, and/or band stations, the opportunity to distribute marketing materials at the event, and a free AILA San Diego Conference T-shirt.
Includes 2 free tickets to the Welcome Taco Party, 2-minute speaking opportunity, as well as recognition on welcome sign, food, and/or band stations, the opportunity to distribute marketing materials at the event, and a free AILA San Diego Conference T-shirt.
Includes 1 free ticket to the Welcome Taco Party, as well as recognition on welcome sign, food and/or band stations, and the opportunity to distribute marketing materials at the event, and a free AILA San Diego Conference T-shirt.
Includes 1 free ticket to the Welcome Taco Party, as well as recognition on welcome sign, opportunity to distribute marketing materials at the event, and a free AILA San Diego Conference T-shirt.
Includes 1 free ticket to the Welcome Taco Party, as well as recognition on welcome sign, and a free AILA San Diego Conference T-shirt.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!